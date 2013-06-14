Fussy-Cut Baby Quilt

Showcase fussy-cut novelty designs in carefully arranged setting blocks. This crib blanket utilized fabrics from the Nana's Garden collection by Arlene Neely of Rabbits Haven for Red Rooster Fabrics .

Inspired by "Band Together" by Bill Kerr and Weeks Ringle of FunQuilts

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

8--9x22" pieces (fat eighths) assorted prints in green, yellow, white, and pink (blocks)

18x22" piece (fat quarter) bunny print (setting rectangles)

1-1/8 yards green floral (setting rectangles, borders, binding)

1-1/4 yards backing fabric

39x44" batting

Finished quilt: 33x37-1/2"

Finished block: 9-1/2x3"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted prints, cut:

8--2-1/2x21" strips

4--2-1/4x21" strips

4--2x21" strips

8--1-3/4x21" strips

From bunny print, fussy-cut:

4--3-1/2x10" setting rectangles

From green floral, cut:

4--2-1/2x42" binding strips

2--2-1/2x33-1/2" border strips

2--2-1/2x33" border strips

13--3-1/2x10" setting rectangles

Assemble Blocks

1. In random order, lay out assorted print 21"-long strips in the following amounts and widths:

2--2-1/2" wide

1--2-1/4" wide

1--2" wide

2--1-3/4" wide

2. Sew together strips to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Press seams in one direction. If necessary, trim strip set to 10" high including seam allowances. (Depending on the accuracy of your 1/4" seams, you may not need to trim.)

img_fussycutcriblg_2a.jpg

3. Cut strip set into five 3-1/2"-wide pieced rectangles (Diagram 2). Each pieced rectangle should be 3-1/2x10" including seam allowances.

img_fussycutcriblg_2b.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make 16 pieced rectangles total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out green floral setting rectangles, bunny print setting rectangles, and pieced rectangles in 11 horizontal rows.

img_fussycutcriblg_3.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward setting rectangles. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 29x33-1/2" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew green floral 2-1/2x33-1/2" border strips to long edges of quilt center.

2. Add green floral 2-1/2x33" border strips to short edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.