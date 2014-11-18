Fly by the Line

An airplane print and a diagonal stripe in an unexpected color palette results in a vibrant baby quilt. Straight line quilting and repeating the stripe in the binding provide fun finishing touches. Fabrics are from the Oh Boy! collection by Lori Whitlock for Riley Blake Designs . Quilting designs are courtesy of Handi Quilte r; machine-quilted by Vicki Hoth.

Inspired by All Nestled In from designer Rose Ann Cook of Quilter's Emporium

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Choose Fabrics

The stripe used in the featured quilt is printed on the diagonal. If you are not using a diagonal stripe yet want the same look, you need to cut all the pieces listed in the cutting instructions on the bias. Be careful not to stretch pieces when assembling the quilt, as the outside quilt edges will be on the bias.

Materials

3⁄8 yard each teal swirl print and solid white (blocks)

1⁄3 yard each yellow airplane print and orange swirl print (blocks)

3⁄4 yard multicolor stripe (setting triangles, binding)

1⁄4 yard solid orange (inner border)

1⁄2 yard teal triangle print (outer border)

1-1⁄4 yard backing fabric

42" square batting

Finished quilt: 33-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 9" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From teal swirl print, cut:

20--2-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 40 small triangles total

40--2" squares

From solid white, cut:

40--2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

20--2" squares

From yellow airplane print, cut:

10--3-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 20 large triangles total

5--3-1⁄2" squares

From orange swirl print, cut:

40--2" squares

From multicolor diagonal stripe, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

1--14" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 setting triangles total

2--7-1⁄2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total (To get the stripe to run in the same direction in the finished quilt, quilt tester Laura Boehnke cut one square from upper left to lower right and the second square from lower left to upper right.)

From solid orange, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×27-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×25-1⁄2" inner border strips

From teal triangle print, cut:

2--3-1⁄2×33-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄2×27-1⁄2" outer border strips

Assemble Corner Units

1. Sew teal swirl print small triangles to adjacent edges of a solid white 2" square to make a triangle segment (Diagram 1). Repeat to make 20 triangle segments total.

100547532_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew together a triangle segment and a yellow airplane print large triangle to make a corner unit (Diagram 2). The unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 20 corner units total.

100547533_d2_600.jpg

Assemble Flying Geese Pairs

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each teal swirl and orange swirl print 2" square.

2. Align a marked teal swirl print square with one end of a solid white 2×3-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 3; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press open attached triangle. In same manner, add a second marked teal swirl print square to opposite end of rectangle to make a teal Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 3-1⁄2×2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 20 teal Flying Geese units total.

100547534_d3_600.jpg

3. Using marked orange swirl print squares, repeat Step 2 to make 20 orange Flying Geese units (Diagram 4).

100547535_d4_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together a teal Flying Geese unit and an orange Flying Geese unit to make a Flying Geese pair. The pair should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 20 Flying Geese pairs total.

100547536_d5_600.jpg

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 6, lay out four corner units, four Flying Geese pairs, and one yellow airplane print 3-1⁄2" square in three horizontal rows; note orientation of each piece. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams open. Join rows to make a block; press seams open. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100547537_d6_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make five blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and multicolor stripe setting triangles in three diagonal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows; press seams in one direction.

100547538_qad_600.jpg

2. Add stripe corner triangles to complete the quilt center. Press seams toward corner triangles. The quilt center should be 25-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew solid orange 1-1⁄2×25-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add solid orange 1-1⁄2×27-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Sew teal triangle print 3-1⁄2×27-1⁄2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add teal triangle print 3-1⁄2×33-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter Education Coordinator Vicki Hoth decided to keep it simple when quilting, adding only parallel diagonal lines (Quilting Diagram). She used the piecing to let her know where to quilt the lines and continued the stitching into the setting triangles and borders.

Fly by the Line Quilting Diagram

3. Bind with multicolor diagonal stripe binding strips.