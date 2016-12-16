Flower Patches

Designer: Linda Lum Debono

Materials

1-3⁄4 yards total of assorted pink prints for flower center and flower petal appliqués and appliqué foundations

1-5⁄8 yards total of assorted blue prints for flower center and flower petal appliqués and appliqué foundations

1-1⁄4 yards total of assorted green prints for flower center appliqués and appliqué foundations

5⁄8 yard of pink butterfly print for border

1⁄2 yard of black print for binding

3-1⁄8 yards of backing fabric

56" square of quilt batting

3-3⁄4 yards of lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt top: 49-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 14-1⁄2" square

Quantities specified for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. All measurements include a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Designer Notes

Designer Linda Lum DeBono loves to incorporate a large variety of prints in her quilts. Although the overall color scheme of this quilt is pink, blue, and green, she actually used 15, 12, and nine prints respectively. Use as few or as many fabrics as you like to increase the variety.

Cut the Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To make the best use of your fabrics, cut the pieces in the order that follows. To use fusible web for appliquéing, as was done for this project, complete the following steps.

1. Lay the fusible web, paper side up, over the patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each piece roughly 1⁄4" outside the traced lines. To reduce bulk, cut out the inside of the fusible web shapes, leaving 1⁄4" inside the traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press the fusible-web shapes onto the backs of the designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out the fabric shapes on the drawn lines. Peel off the paper backings.

From assorted pink prints, cut:

1--15" square for appliqué foundation

6 sets of 5 matching Pattern A pieces

8 sets of 8 matching 2-1⁄2" squares

From assorted blue prints, cut:

4--15" squares for appliqué foundations

3 sets of 5 matching Pattern A pieces

5 sets of 8 matching 2-1⁄2" squares

From assorted green prints, cut:

4--15" squares for appliqué foundations

5 sets of 8 matching 2-1⁄2" squares

From pink butterfly print, cut:

5--3-1⁄2 ×42" strips for border

From black print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Appliqué the Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1 for placement, lay out two sets of eight matching assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares in four horizontal rows. Sew together the squares in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction with each row. Join the rows to make a 16-Patch unit. Press the seam allowances in one direction. The pieced 16-Patch unit should measure 8-1⁄2" square, including the seam allowances. Repeat to make a total of nine 16-Patch units.

2. Referring to Cut the Fabrics, steps 1 and 2, make nine fusible web B rings and press one onto the back of each 16-Patch unit. Cut on the drawn lines to make nine flower centers. Peel off the paper backings.

3. Referring to Diagram 2 for placement, lay out five matching assorted print A petals and one flower center on an assorted print 15"-square appliqué foundation. Fuse in place.

4. Using matching threads, machine-zigzag-stitch around the edges of each piece, beginning with the bottom layer and working toward the top, to complete an appliquéd block. The appliquéd block should still measure 15" square, including the seam allowances.

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4, referring to the photograph for color placement, to make a total of nine appliquéd blocks.

Assemble the Quilt Center

1. Referring to the Quilt Assembly Diagram for placement, lay out the nine appliquéd blocks in three horizontal rows.

2. Sew together the blocks in each row. Press the seam allowances in one direction, alternating the direction with each row.

3. Join the rows to make the quilt center. Press the seam allowances in one direction. The pieced quilt center should measure 44" square, including the seam allowances.

Add the Border

1. Cut and piece the pink butterfly print 3-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make the following:

2--3-1⁄2 ×50" border strips

2--3-1⁄2 ×44" border strips

2. Sew the short pink butterfly print border strips to opposite edges of the quilt center. Then join the long pink butterfly print border strips to the remaining edges of the quilt center to complete the quilt top. Press the seam allowances toward the border.

Complete the Quilt

1. Layer the quilt top, batting, and backing.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Linda Lum DeBono machine-quilted a swirl in the flower centers, echo-quilted inside the flower petals, and stippled in the appliqué foundations and the border.

3. Use the black print 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips to bind the quilt.

100434559_600_0.jpg

100228741_600.jpg

100228742_600.jpg

100434559_600_0.jpg