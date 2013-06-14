Easy Panel Quilt

If a preprinted panel catches your eye at the fabric store, make it the focal point when creating this fun kid's quilt. You'll finish it in no time!

Quilt designer: Roseann Meehan Kermes

From American Patchwork & Quilting, October 2007

Materials

Designer Notes: Designer Roseann Meehan Kermes used the Wiggles & Giggles flannel collection by Lynette Jensen for RJR Fabrics for this version of her Charity Panel Quilt.

Most preprinted panels are 42" in height (with the panel height running from selvage to selvage), but panel width can vary. This quilt design is based on a 32-1/2x42" panel. If your preprinted panel is narrower than 32-1/2", add an inner border.

Materials

1‑-32-1/2x42" preprinted panel (quilt center)

4‑-18x22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted light prints (blocks, side border)

1-3/8 yards total assorted medium prints (blocks, side border)

1/2 yard orange diagonal stripe (binding)

3-1/8 yards backing fabric

55x64" batting

Finished quilt: 48-1/2x58"

Finished block: 8" square

Quantities are for 100% cotton, 44/45"-wide fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the order that follows.

From each assorted light print, cut:

6--4-1/2" squares

From assorted medium prints, cut:

12--2-1/2x21" strips

From assorted light and medium prints, cut:

8--4x8-1/2" rectangles

14--3x8-1/2" rectangles

10--2-1/2x8-1/2" rectangles

From orange diagonal stripe, cut:

6--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together two assorted medium print 2-1/2x21" strips to make a strip set. Press seam toward darker print. Cut strip set into eight 2-1/2" wide segments (Diagram 1).

img_panelquiltgiggles_2lg.jpg

2. Join two 2-1/2"-wide segments to make a Four-Patch unit; press seam in one direction (Diagram 2). The unit should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Four-Patch units total.

img_panelquiltgiggles_3lg.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 24 Four-Patch units total.

4. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together two matching Four-Patch units and two matching light print 4-1/2" squares in pairs. Press seams toward light print. Join pairs to make a Double Four-Patch block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 8-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_panelquiltgiggles_4lg.jpg

5. Repeat Step 4 to make 12 Double Four-Patch blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Lay out four 4x8-1/2" rectangles, seven 3x8-1/2" rectangles, and five 2-1/2x8-1/2" rectangles from assorted light and medium prints in a row. Join rectangles to make a side border strip; press seams in one direction. The strip should be 8-1/2x42" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second side border strip.

2. Referring to photograph, sew together six Double Four-Patch blocks to make top border strip. Press seams in one direction. The border strip should be 8-1/2x48-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make bottom border strip.

3. Sew side border strips to long edges of preprinted 32-1/2x42" panel. Add top and bottom border strips to remaining edges of panel to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward panel.

Complete Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Patti Trygg echo-quilted around each motif in the center panel of the featured quilt. In the remaining quilt top, she stitched an allover pattern of hearts, flowers, and leaves.