Dino Might

Kids will love to see the appliquéd dinosaur come back to life on a simple, graphic background.

Designers: Cori Derksen and Myra Harder

Materials

11×17" piece mottled turquoise (appliqué foundation)

1 -1⁄8 yards mottled brown (appliqué foundation)

5--5×12" pieces assorted prints in turquoise, light turquoise, brown, and cream (appliqué foundation)

1 yard brown polka dot (appliqué foundation, border, binding)

2⁄3 yard light turquoise print (dinosaur appliqué)

Scrap of solid dark brown (eye appliqué)

2- 5⁄8 yards backing fabric

46×52" batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 39 -1⁄2×45- 1⁄2"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern once, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From mottled turquoise, cut:

1--9-1⁄2×15- 1⁄2" rectangle

From mottled brown, cut:

2--6-1⁄2×33- 1⁄2" strips

2--6-1⁄2×27 -1⁄2" strips

6--3 -1⁄2×15- 1⁄2" rectangles

From each assorted print, cut:

3--3-1⁄2" squares

From brown polka dot, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

4--3-1⁄2×39 -1⁄2" border strips

3--3-1⁄2" squares

From light turquoise print, cut:

1 of Pattern A

From solid dark brown, cut:

1 of Pattern B

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Sew mottled brown 3-1⁄2×15-1⁄2" rectangles to long edges of mottled turquoise 9-1⁄2×15 -1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 1). Join mottled brown 3-1⁄2×15-1⁄2" rectangles to remaining edges. Press all seams toward mottled brown rectangles.

100549370_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together a mottled brown 3-1⁄2×15-1⁄2" rectangle and two assorted print 3-1⁄2" squares to make a side pieced strip. Press seams in one direction. The side pieced strip should be 3-1⁄2×21-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second side pieced strip. Sew pieced strips to long edges of Step 1 unit. Press seams toward pieced strips.

100549371_d2_600.jpg

3. Join seven assorted print and brown polka dot 3-1⁄2" squares to make top pieced strip (Diagram 2). Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 3-1⁄2×21-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make bottom pieced strip. Sew top and bottom pieced strips to remaining edges of Step 1 unit.

4. Sew mottled brown 6-1⁄2×27-1⁄2" strips to long edges of Step 3 unit. Join mottled brown 6-1⁄2×33-1⁄2" strips to remaining edges to make appliqué foundation. Press all seams toward mottled brown strips. The appliqué foundation should be 33-1⁄2×39-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Appliqué Quilt Center

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, position light turquoise print A dinosaur and dark brown B eye on appliqué foundation; fuse in place. Using matching thread or monofilament thread, machine-appliqué around each appliqué shape.

100549383_qad_600_0.jpg

Add Border

Sew brown polka dot 3-1⁄2×39-1⁄2" border strips to long edges of appliqué foundation. Join brown polka dot 3-1⁄2×39-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. This quilt is machine-quilted with outline stitching around the dinosaur and parallel vertical lines running through it. An X is quilted through each assorted print square. The remainder of the quilt top features a large circle motif in varying sizes.