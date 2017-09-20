Cute Baby Bib

Perfect for a baby shower gift or for your own little one, this bib is easy to make out of your favorite fabrics. Fabrics are from the Don't Be Afraid collection by Northcott .

Materials for One Bib:

9x11" rectangle print (bib front)

9x11" rectangle coordinating print (bib back)

9x11" rectangle thin cotton batting or flannel (bib lining)

1" square hook-and-loop tape

Finished bib: 8-1⁄2x10-1⁄4"

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics:

Click on "Download this Pattern" above for the bib pattern. To make a complete pattern, print out the PDF and trace the two pattern pieces on paper. Cut out on solid outer lines, and tape pieces together, matching dots.

From bib front print, bib back print, and bib lining, cut:

1 Bib Pattern each

Assemble Bib:

1. Layer bib back and bib front with right sides together. Top layered pieces with bib lining.

bibrightsidestogether-425x319.jpg

2. Sew around edges, leaving a 4" opening along one edge for turning.

3. Referring to Clipping Diagram, along curved edges clip into the seam allowances just up to the stitching lines.

clippingdiagram-425x511.jpg

4. Turn right side out through opening. Turn raw edges under (inside), press flat, and hand-stitch opening closed.

bibsewopening-425x567.jpg

5. Referring to the marks indicated on Bib Pattern, sew the hook piece of hook-and-loop tape to bib front and loop piece to bib back to complete bib.