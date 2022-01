Courthouse Steps Crib Quilt

Use a two-tone palette to create strong diagonal lines across this crib-size quilt. Fabrics in the pieced blocks and fussy-cut setting squares are from two collections-Farm House Retreat and Itsy Bits-both by Renée Nanneman for Andover Fabrics

Inspired by Baby Steps from designer Kathie Holland Quilt tester: Kathleen Williams

Materials

3/4 yard total assorted red prints (blocks)

3/4 yard total assorted blue prints (blocks)

2/3 yard red floral (setting squares, binding)

1/3 yard blue floral (setting squares)

1/2 yard blue bird print (setting squares)

1/2 yard red bird print (setting squares)

2-1/2 yards backing fabric

45x61" batting

Finished quilt: 36-1/2x52-1/2"

Finished block: 4" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

To plan this quilt in your own colorway, click on "Download this Project" for a Coloring Diagram.

From assorted red prints, cut:

58--1-1/2x4-1/2" rectangles

87--1-1/2x2-1/2" rectangles

58--1-1/2" squares

From assorted blue prints, cut:

58--1-1/2x4-1/2" rectangles

87--1-1/2x2-1/2" rectangles

58--1-1/2" squares

From red floral, cut:

5--2-1/2x42" binding strips

15--4-1/2" setting squares

From blue floral, cut:

15--4-1/2" setting squares

From blue bird print, fussy-cut:

14--4-1/2" setting squares

From red bird print, fussy-cut:

15--4-1/2" setting squares

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together two assorted red print 1-1/2" squares to make a two-patch unit (Diagram 1). Press seam in one direction.

img_100549623_lgd1.jpg

2. Join a red print 1-1/2x2-1/2" rectangle to right-hand edge of two-patch unit to make a pieced square (Diagram 2). Press seam toward rectangle.

img_100549624_lgd2.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, sew an assorted blue print 1-1/2x2-1/2" rectangle to top and bottom edges of pieced square. Press seams away from pieced square.

img_100549625_lgd3.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, join a blue print 1-1/2x4-1/2" rectangle to each remaining edge of pieced square to make a blue block. Press seams away from pieced square. The block should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_100549626_lg1_0.jpg

5. Repeat steps 1-4 to make 29 blue blocks total.

6. Using blue print 1-1/2" squares and a 1-1/2x2-1/2" rectangle, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make a pieced square. Using red print 1-1/2x2-1/2" and 1-1/2x4-1/2" rectangles, repeat steps 3 and 4 to make a red block (Diagram 5). Repeat to make 29 red blocks total.

img_100549626_lgd5.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and setting squares in 13 horizontal rows, alternating blocks and setting squares and rotating blocks as desired.

img_100549627_lg1_1.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press all seams toward setting squares.

3. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.