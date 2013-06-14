Churn Dash Baby Quilt

Inspired by Sash and Dash from Designers Dolores Smith and Sarah Maxwell of Homestead Hearth

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

6--9x22" pieces (fat eighths) assorted solids in pink, blue, and green (blocks)

12--8x10" pieces assorted small to large prints in pink, orange, yellow, green, and blue (blocks)

1 yard blue floral (sashing, binding)

1/8 yard multicolor small floral (sashing)

1/4 yard pink tone-on-tone (inner border)

2/3 yard multicolor large floral (outer border)

2-3/4 yards backing fabric

49x59" batting

Finished quilt: 42-3/4x53"

Finished block: 8-3/4" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted solids, cut 12 matching sets of:

2--4-3/8" squares

5--2-1/4" squares

From assorted small and large prints, cut 12 matching sets of:

2--4-3/8" squares

4--2-1/4" squares

From blue floral, cut:

5--2-1/2x42" binding strips

31--2x9-1/4" sashing rectangles

From multicolor small floral, cut:

20--2" sashing squares

From pink tone-on-tone, cut:

4--1-1/2x42" strips for inner border

From multicolor large floral, cut:

5--4-1/2x42" strips for outer border

Assemble Blocks

1. For one block, gather a set of matching solid pieces (two 4-3/8" squares and five 2-1/4" squares) and a set of matching small or large print pieces (two 4-3/8" squares and four 2-1/4" squares).

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid 4-3/8" square.

3. Layer each marked solid square atop a small or large print 4-3/8" square. Sew each pair together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

img_churn-dashlg_ss3.jpg

4. Cut a pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units (Diagram 1). Open triangle units and press seams toward print to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 4" square including seam allowances. Repeat with remaining pair to make four matching triangle-squares total.

5. Sew together a solid 2-1/4" square and a small or large print 2-1/4" square to make a rectangle unit (Diagram 2). Press seam toward print. The rectangle unit should be 2-1/4x4" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four rectangle units total.

img_churn-dashlg_ss3a.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out triangle-squares, rectangle units, and remaining solid 2-1/4" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward rectangle units. Join rows to make a Churn Dash block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 9-1/4" square including seam allowances.

img_churn-dashlg_ss3b.jpg

7. Repeat steps 1–6 to make 12 Churn Dash blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, blue floral sashing rectangles, and multicolor small floral sashing squares in rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward sashing rectangles. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams toward sashing rows. The quilt center should be 32-3/4x43" including seam allowances.

img_churn-dashlg_ss4.jpg

2. Cut and piece pink tone-on-tone 1-1/2x42" strips to make:

2--1-1/2x43" inner border strips

2--1-1/2x34-3/4" inner border strips

3. Sew long inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

4. Cut and piece multicolor large floral 4-1/2x42" strips to make:

2--4-1/2x45" outer border strips

2--4-1/2x42-3/4" outer border strips

5. Sew long outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.