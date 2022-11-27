Inspired by: Guest Sweet from designer Kristi Parker

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Finished quilt: 42-1/2" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

5/8 yard white print (blocks)

3/4 yard dark blue print (blocks)

3/4 yard green print (blocks, binding)

1/3 yard cream print (blocks, binding)

5/8 yard light blue print (blocks, border)

3 yards backing fabric

51"-square batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From white print, cut:

18—5-1/4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 72 large triangles total

16—2-1/2" squares

From dark blue print, cut:

36—4-1/8" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 144 small triangles total

36—3-3/8" squares

From green print, cut:

5—2-1/2×42" binding strips

5—4-1/8" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 20 small triangles total

32—2-1/2" squares

From cream print, cut:

4—4-1/8" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 16 small triangles total

24—2-1/2" squares

From light blue print, cut:

4—3-1/2×42" strips for borders

9—3 -3/8" squares

Assemble Units

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together a white print large triangle and a dark blue print 3-3/8" square. Add a second white print large triangle to make a triangle unit. Repeat to make 36 triangle units total.

Calm and Collected Baby Quilt

2. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out two green print 2-1/2" squares, four dark blue print small triangles, and one green print small triangle in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make Corner Unit A. Repeat to make eight A corner units total.

Calm and Collected Baby Quilt

3. Referring to Diagram 3, repeat Step 2 using one white print 2-1/2" square, one green print 2-1/2" square, four dark blue print small triangles, and one green print small triangle to make eight B corner units.

Calm and Collected Baby Quilt

4. Referring to Diagram 4, repeat Step 2 using one white print 2-1/2" square, one cream print 2-1/2" square, four dark blue print small triangles, and one cream print small triangle to make eight C corner units.

Calm and Collected Baby Quilt

5. Referring to Diagram 5, repeat Step 2 using one green print 2-1/2" square, one cream print 2-1/2" square, four dark blue print small triangles, and one cream print small triangle to make four D corner units.

Calm and Collected Baby Quilt

6. Referring to Diagram 6, repeat Step 2 using two cream print 2-1/2" squares, four dark blue print small triangles, and one cream print small triangle to make four E corner units.

Calm and Collected Baby Quilt

7. Referring to Diagram 7, repeat Step 2 using one cream print 2-1/2" square, one green print 2-1/2" square, four dark blue print small triangles, and one green print small triangle to make four F corner units total.

Calm and Collected Baby Quilt

Assemble Blocks

1. Lay out four triangle units, two A corner units, two B corner units, and one light blue print 3-3/8" square in three diagonal rows (Diagram 8). Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make Block A. The block should be 12-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make two A blocks total.

Calm and Collected Baby Quilt

2. Referring to Diagram 9, repeat Step 1 using four triangle units, two C corner units, one D corner unit, one E corner unit, and one light blue print 3-3/8" square to make two B blocks.

Calm and Collected Baby Quilt

3. Referring to Diagram 10, repeat Step 1 using four triangle units, one A corner unit, two B corner units, one F corner unit, and one light blue 3-3/8" square to make two C blocks.

Calm and Collected Baby Quilt

4. Referring to Diagram 11, repeat Step 1 using four triangle units, two C corner units, one D corner unit, one E corner unit, and one light blue print 3-3/8" square to make two D blocks.

Calm and Collected Baby Quilt

5. Referring to Diagram 12, repeat Step 1 using four triangle units, two A corner units, two F corner units, and one light blue 3-3/8" square to make one E block.

Calm and Collected Baby Quilt

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in three rows. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams open. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams open. The quilt center should be 36-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Calm and Collected Baby Quilt

2. Cut and piece light blue print 3-1/2×42" strips to make:

2—3-1/2×42-1/2" border strips

2—3-1/2×36-1/2" border strips

3. Sew short border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter Sew-Off Lead Kristy Helton machine-quilted a variety of Pro-Stitcher computerized feather pantographs in the blocks and border (Quilting Diagram).

3. Bind with green print binding strips.