Bundle of Joy

Cute novelty prints and soft pastels make this a perfect baby quilt! A directional banner print was carefully cut so it always is waving in the same direction. Fabrics are from Tiny Menagerie by Heather Rosas for Camelot Fabrics .

Inspired by A Dash of Autumn from designer Doug Leko of Antler Quilt Design

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄3 yard white dot (blocks)

9×21" piece (fat eighth) each of blue animal print, blue fur print, pink tone-on-tone, pink animal print, yellow-green tone-on-tone, and yellow-green animal print (blocks)

18×22" piece (fat quarter) brown bunting print (blocks)

Scraps of blue dot and brown dot (blocks)

1⁄4 yard pink stripe (inner border)

5⁄8 yard brown animal print (outer border)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

1-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

42" square batting

Finished quilt: 34-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 12" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From white dot, cut:

8--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

4--2-7⁄8" squares

8--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 small triangles total

32--2-1⁄2" squares

From blue animal print, cut:

8--2-1⁄2" squares

From brown bunting print, cut:

4--4-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 large triangles total (If you are using a directional print, such as the brown bunting in the featured quilt, cut half of the triangles from lower left to upper right and half from upper left to lower right.)

From blue fur print, cut:

16--2-1⁄2" squares

From pink tone-on-tone, cut:

8--2-1⁄2" squares

From pink animal print, cut:

8--2-1⁄2" squares

From yellow-green tone-on-tone, cut:

8--2-1⁄2" squares

From yellow-green animal print, cut:

8--2-1⁄2" squares

From blue dot, cut:

2--2-7⁄8" squares

From brown dot, cut:

2--2-7⁄8" squares

From pink stripe, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×26-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×24-1⁄2" inner border strips

From brown animal print, cut:

2--4-1⁄2×34-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--4-1⁄2×26-1⁄2" outer border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Unit A

Quilt tester Laura Boehnke used a directional print of brown bunting for the large triangles in Unit A. If you're using a directional fabric also, before making units lay out your pieces on a design wall, then piece carefully in order to ensure all of your fabrics will go in the desired direction.

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew white dot small triangles to adjacent edges of a blue animal print 2-1⁄2" square. Press seams toward white dot. Add a brown bunting print large triangle to long edge to make a pieced triangle-square. Press seam toward large triangle. The pieced triangle-square should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight pieced triangle-square total.

adashofautumn_d1.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together a blue fur print 2-1⁄2" square and white dot 2-1⁄2" square in a horizontal row; press seam open. Add horizontal row to top edge of pieced triangle-square; press seam open.

adashofautumn_d2.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, join a pink tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2" square, blue fur print 2-1⁄2" square, and white dot 2-1⁄2" square in a vertical row. Press seams open. Add vertical row to left-hand edge of pieced triangle-square to make Unit A. Press seam open. Unit A should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight total of Unit A.

Make Triangle-Squares

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each white dot 2-7⁄8" square.

2. Layer a marked white dot square atop a blue dot 2-7⁄8" square. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line. Cut pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press open each triangle unit, pressing seam away from white dot, to make two blue triangle-squares. (To reduce bulk when joining blocks, you may wish to press seams open.) Each triangle-square should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four blue triangle-squares total.

adashofautumn_d3.jpg

3. Using brown dot 2-7⁄8" squares instead of blue dot, repeat Step 2 to make four brown triangle-squares.

Assemble Units B and C

1. Referring to Diagram 4, lay out two pink animal print 2-1⁄2" squares, two white dot 2-1⁄2" squares, one blue triangle-square, one white dot 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle, and one yellow-green tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2" square in three horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each row; press seams open. Join rows to make Unit B. Press seams open. Unit B should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four total of Unit B.

adashofautumn_d4.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 5, lay out two yellow-green animal print 2-1⁄2" squares, two white dot 2-1⁄2" squares, one yellow-green tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2" square, one white dot 2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle, and one brown triangle-square in three horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each row; press seams open. Join rows to make Unit C. Press seams open. Unit C should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four total of Unit C.

adashofautumn_d5.jpg

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 6 for unit placement and orientation, lay out two of Unit A and one each of units B and C in pairs.

adashofautumn_d6.jpg

2. Sew together units in each pair. Press seams open. Join pairs to make a block. Press seam open. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in pairs, rotating every other block. Sew together blocks in each pair. Press seams in opposite directions.

adashofautumn_qad_0.jpg

2. Join pairs to make quilt center; press seam in one direction. The quilt center should be 24-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew pink stripe 1-1⁄2×24-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add pink stripe 1-1⁄2×26-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Sew brown animal print 4-1⁄2×26-1⁄2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add brown animal print 4-1⁄2×34-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.