Bubbling Over

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut the pieces in the following order.

2. Quilt as desired. Kirsten and Cath used No. 8 perle cotton and a running stitch to hand-stitch small, medium, and large circles across the quilt top. Running stitches outline the shapes on the circle print, creating concentric circles. Circles also were stitched on the solid white strips, at times completing a circle from the adjacent print (Quilting Diagram). To make a running stitch, pull needle up at A and insert it back into fabric at B (Running Stitch Diagram). Continue in same manner, loading several stitches on needle at a time.