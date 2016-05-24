Bubbling Over
Big, bright bubbles float onto hand-quilted circles of perle cotton.
Designers: Cath Derksema and Kirsten Junor of Prints Charming
Materials
- 1-1⁄3 yards multicolor bubble print
- 7⁄8 yard solid white
- 1⁄2 yard solid aqua (binding)
- 2-3⁄4 yards backing fabric
- 48×59" batting
- Perle cotton No. 8: aqua, bright pink, fuchsia, green, orange, purple, red, white, and yellow
Finished quilt: 42×52-3⁄4"
Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.
All measurements include a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
To make the best use of your fabrics, cut the pieces in the following order.
From multicolor bubble print, cut:
- 3--1-13⁄4 ×42" strips
From solid white, cut:
- 2--9-3⁄4 ×42" strips
From solid aqua, cut:
- 5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to the Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out the three multicolor bubble print strips and two solid white strips.
2. Sew together strips to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.
2. Quilt as desired. Kirsten and Cath used No. 8 perle cotton and a running stitch to hand-stitch small, medium, and large circles across the quilt top. Running stitches outline the shapes on the circle print, creating concentric circles. Circles also were stitched on the solid white strips, at times completing a circle from the adjacent print (Quilting Diagram). To make a running stitch, pull needle up at A and insert it back into fabric at B (Running Stitch Diagram). Continue in same manner, loading several stitches on needle at a time.
3. Bind with solid aqua binding strips.