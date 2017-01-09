Block Play

Build blocks in two sizes for a kid's quilt that comes together easily. Fussy-cut block centers, bright prints, and standout stripes add playful style. Fabrics are from the A Little Birdie Told Me collection by Deborah Edwards for Northcott .

Inspired by Step By Step from AGF Studio

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

1--18×22" (fat quarter) white print (blocks A and B)

7--9×22" (fat eighths) assorted dots in orange, green, and blue (blocks A and B)

1⁄2 yard stripe (blocks A and B)

6--9×22" (fat eighths) assorted flower prints in blue, white, and yellow (Block B)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

2-3⁄4 yards backing fabric

49" square batting

Finished quilt: 40-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: Block A, 20" square; Block B, 10" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seams toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From white print, cut:

1--6-1⁄2" square

6--4-1⁄2" squares

From one assorted dot, cut:

2--3-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangles

2--3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

From each remaining assorted dot, cut:

2--3-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" rectangles

2--3-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

From stripe, cut:

2--4-1⁄2×20-1⁄2" rectangles

2--4-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangles

6--4-1⁄2" squares

From each assorted flower print, cut:

2--3-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" rectangles

2--3-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble A Block

1. Sew together white print 6-1⁄2" square and two assorted dot 3-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles (Diagram 1).

100580121_d1_600.jpg

2. Add matching assorted dot 3-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangles to remaining edges of Step 1 unit (Diagram 2).

100580122_d2_600.jpg

3. Join stripe 4-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" rectangles to opposite edges of Step 2 unit (Diagram 3). Add stripe 4-1⁄2 ×20-1⁄2" rectangles to remaining edges to make Block A (Diagram 4). Block A should be 20-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100580098_d3_600.jpg

100580099_d4_600.jpg

Assemble B Blocks

1. Sew together one stripe 4-1⁄2" square and two matching assorted dot 3-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles. Add matching assorted dot 3-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" rectangles to remaining edges to make a dot Block B (Diagram 5). Press as before. Block B should be 10-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100580100_d5_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 with remaining stripe 4-1⁄2" squares and matching sets of dot rectangles to make six dot B blocks total.

3. Repeat Step 1 with white print 4-1⁄2" squares and matching sets of flower print rectangles to make six flower B blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out A and B blocks, alternating dot and flower B blocks as shown.

100580101_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together B blocks in horizontal and vertical rows. Press seams in one direction.

3. Join vertical B block rows to Block A to make three pieced rows total. Press seams in opposite direction.

4. Join rows to complete quilt top; press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.