Polka dot, star, and toile flannels combine for a snuggly crib quilt in two colorways. You can vary the kaleidoscope design depending on where you place your lights and darks.

Designer: Rhoda Nelson

Materials for Pink Quilt

3⁄4 yard solid cream flannel (blocks)

2⁄3 yard brown small polka dot flannel (blocks, inner border)

3⁄4 yard white large polka dot flannel (blocks)

3⁄8 yard pink star print flannel (blocks)

1-1⁄4 yards pink-and-brown toile flannel (outer border, binding)

3 yards backing fabric

54" square batting

Finished quilt: 47-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 12" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabric. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From solid cream flannel, cut:

36 each of patterns A and C

From brown small polka dot flannel, cut:

2--2×39-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--2×36-1⁄2" inner border strips

36 of Pattern B

From white large polka dot flannel, cut:

108 of Pattern C

From pink star print flannel, cut:

18--3-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 36 triangles total

From pink-and-brown toile flannel, cut:

5--4-1⁄2×42" strips for outer border

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

When joining pieces A, B, and C, be sure to align matching points marked on pieces. To do this, push a pin through center of dots on layered pieces.

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together a solid cream A piece and a brown small polka dot B triangle to make a narrow pieced triangle. Press seam toward brown polka dot. Repeat to make 36 narrow pieced triangles total.

100573487_d1_600.jpg

2. Aligning marked matching points, sew white large polka dot C triangles to opposite long edges of a solid cream C triangle (Diagram 2). Press seams toward white polka dot triangles.

100573488_d2_600.jpg

3. Add a third white large polka dot C triangle to remaining edge of Step 2 solid cream C triangle to make a wide pieced triangle (Diagram 3). Press seam toward solid cream triangle.

100573489_d3_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 36 wide pieced triangles total.

5. Sew together a narrow pieced triangle and a wide pieced triangle to make a triangle pair (Diagram 4). Press seam toward wide pieced triangle. Repeat to make 36 triangle pairs total.

100573490_d4_600.jpg

6. Sew together two triangle pairs to make a half unit (Diagram 5). Press seam toward wide pieced triangle. Repeat with remaining pairs to make 18 half units total.

100573491_d5_600.jpg

7. Join two half units to make a center unit (Diagram 6). Press seam in one direction. Repeat to make nine center units total.

100573492_d6_600.jpg

8. Add a pink star print triangle to a corner of a center unit; press seam toward pink star print. Repeat with remaining corners of center unit to make a block (Diagram 7). The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make nine blocks total.

100573493_d7_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together blocks in three rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

100549368_qadpink-nobord_600.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 36-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Border

1. Sew short brown small polka dot inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long brown small polka dot inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

2. Cut and piece pink-and-brown toile 4-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--4-1⁄2×47-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--4-1⁄2×39-1⁄2" outer border strips

3. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer backing, batting, and quilt top; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. The featured quilt is machine-quilted with an allover swirl design in the quilt center and inner border and a meandering ivy design in the outer border (Quilting Diagram).

3. Bind with pink-and-brown toile binding strips.

100573497_quiltingpink_600.jpg

Materials for Blue Quilt

1⁄2 yard solid cream flannel (blocks)

2⁄3 blue star print flannel (blocks)

3⁄4 yard white large polka dot flannel (blocks)

5⁄8 yard brown small polka dot flannel (blocks, inner border)

1-1⁄4 yards blue-and-brown toile flannel (outer border, binding)

3 yards backing fabric

54" square batting

Finished quilt: 47-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 12" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabric. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

101368549_600.jpg

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From solid cream flannel, cut:

36 of Pattern A

From blue star print flannel, cut:

18--3-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally or 36 triangles total

36 of Pattern B

From white large polka dot flannel, cut:

108 of Pattern C

From brown small polka dot flannel, cut:

2--2×39-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--2×36-1⁄2" inner border strips

36 of Pattern C

From blue-and-brown toile flannel, cut:

5--4-1⁄2×42" strips for outer border

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Pink Quilt, Assemble Blocks, Step 1, use solid cream A pieces and blue star print B triangles to make 36 narrow pieced triangles.

2. Referring to Pink Quilt, Assemble Blocks, steps 2 and 3, use white large polka dot C triangles and brown small polka dot C triangles to make 36 wide pieced triangles.

3. Referring to Pink Quilt, Assemble Blocks, steps 5–7, make nine center units.

4. Referring to Pink Quilt, Assemble Blocks, Step 8, add blue star print triangles to center units to make nine blocks (Diagram 8).

100573494_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together blocks in three rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

100200352_600.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 36-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew short brown small polka dot inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long brown small polka dot inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

2. Cut and piece blue-and-brown toile 4-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--4-1⁄2×47-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--4-1⁄2×39-1⁄2" outer border strips

3. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer backing, batting, and quilt top; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. The featured quilt is stitched with an allover swirl design in the quilt center and inner border and a loop-and-star design in the outer border (Quilting Diagram).

3. Bind with blue-and-brown toile binding strips.