Baby Steps

Showcase bits of 1930s reproduction fabrics in an easy-to-handle quilt that's the ideal size for a stroller.

Materials

1 yard total assorted 1930s prints (blocks)

3⁄4 yard red dot (squares)

3⁄8 yard 1930s red print (binding)

1-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

37×45" batting

Finished quilt: 28-1⁄2×36-1⁄2"

Finished block: 4" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted 1930s prints, cut:

62--1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

93--1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles

62--1-1⁄2" squares

From red dot, cut:

32--4-1⁄2" squares

From 1930s red print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together two assorted 1930s print 1-1⁄2" squares to make a two-patch unit (Diagram 1). Press seam in one direction.

100549623_d1_600.jpg

2. Join a 1930s print 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangle to left-hand edge of two-patch unit to make a pieced square (Diagram 2). Press seam toward rectangle.

100549624_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, sew a 1930s print 1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangle to top and bottom edges of pieced square. Press seams away from pieced square.

100549625_d3_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, join a 1930s print 1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle to each remaining edge of pieced square to make a block. Press seams away from pieced square. The block should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100549626_d4_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 1–4 to make 31 blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and red dot 4-1⁄2" squares in nine horizontal rows, alternating blocks and squares with each row.

100549627_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Using light-color thread, machine-quilter Lorre Fleming stitched a cross-hatch pattern across the quilt top.