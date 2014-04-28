Free Quilt Patterns for Baby Girls
It's a girl! Treat a little princess to a handmade crib quilt suitable for cuddling.
Flower Patches
The traditional 16-Patch takes a flower spin in this bright quilt.
Playing Tag
Add fun and fuction to a stroller-size quilt by sewing ribbon and rickrack loops into the blocks.
Batik Baby Quilt
Spoil a new baby with an easy-to-assemble quilt in sweet sherbet colors that showcase your quilting.
Bundle of Joy
So sweet and easy: Just five seams and the quilt top is finished, leaving more time to cuddle.
Vintage-Inspired Crib Quilt
Make this crib quilt in no time by using quick strip piecing and rotary cutting techniques.
Twisted Triangles
Brightly colored half-squared triangles produces vibrant diamonds in a quickly pieced baby quilt.
Pastel Crossing
An assortment of mottled pastels combine for a soothing baby quilt featuring X-shape blocks.
Sun-Kissed Snowballs
Mermaids, jellyfish, narwhals, and other sea creatures frolic together in this cheery baby quilt. Batiks add an underwater feel.
Born to Be Wild
For a snuggly baby quilt, use flannel featuring cute animals and pastel colors to create radiating diamonds.
Ring Toss Crib Quilt
Combine a variety of pastel fat quarter fabrics in Floating Star units to make a sweet lap-size quilt.
Nautical Baby Quilt
Make a splash with a nautical-theme crib quilt. Stitched in pink prints and rose polka dots, this baby quilt will make a great gift for any baby girl. Use blue fabrics for a baby boy.
Lemon Bars
Soft colors, simple squares and rectangles, and delicate patterns create a soothing, serene quilt.
Zigzag Flannel Baby Quilt
Sew a soft and cuddly baby quilt with a zigzag pattern.
Playful Patches Quilt
Combine Churn Dash and hourglass blocks to create a kid-size quilt or wall hanging.
Abstract Pinwheel Baby Quilt
Floral squares in a blocky pinwheel shape go round and round in a square quilt.
Dutchmen's Puzzle Baby Quilt
This big-block design is perfect for showcasing novelty prints. To keep the quick-to-piece baby quilt from looking too busy, pair the larger prints with small-scale florals and dots.
Courthouse Steps Crib Quilt
Use a two-tone palette to create strong diagonal lines across this crib-size quilt.
Asian Artistry Quilt
Bright-color fabrics make this easy-to-piece, big-block quilt fun for kids of all ages.
Sweet Strips
This pint-size quilt is perfect for a baby or toddler to cuddle up with.
Bright Hearts and Flowers
Fusible web makes this appliqué project fast and easy to complete. Choose vibrant colors and sassy prints to make it an eye-catching addition to your child's decor.
Fast & Fusible Daisy Quilt
Brighten your child's room with a quilt made of vibrant colors. The various patterns add excitement.
Seaside Style
Who says a beach-inspired quilt has to be blue and tan? The starfish, beach glass, and seashell prints in this wall hanging inspire a beach vibe despite the nontraditional color scheme.