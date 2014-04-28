Free Quilt Patterns for Baby Girls

Updated February 22, 2022

It's a girl! Treat a little princess to a handmade crib quilt suitable for cuddling.

Flower Patches

The traditional 16-Patch takes a flower spin in this bright quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Playing Tag

Add fun and fuction to a stroller-size quilt by sewing ribbon and rickrack loops into the blocks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Batik Baby Quilt

Spoil a new baby with an easy-to-assemble quilt in sweet sherbet colors that showcase your quilting. 

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Bundle of Joy

So sweet and easy: Just five seams and the quilt top is finished, leaving more time to cuddle.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Vintage-Inspired Crib Quilt

Make this crib quilt in no time by using quick strip piecing and rotary cutting techniques.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Twisted Triangles

Brightly colored half-squared triangles produces vibrant diamonds in a quickly pieced baby quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Pastel Crossing

An assortment of mottled pastels combine for a soothing baby quilt featuring X-shape blocks.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Sun-Kissed Snowballs

Mermaids, jellyfish, narwhals, and other sea creatures frolic together in this cheery baby quilt. Batiks add an underwater feel.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Born to Be Wild

For a snuggly baby quilt, use flannel featuring cute animals and pastel colors to create radiating diamonds.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Ring Toss Crib Quilt

Combine a variety of pastel fat quarter fabrics in Floating Star units to make a sweet lap-size quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Nautical Baby Quilt

Make a splash with a nautical-theme crib quilt. Stitched in pink prints and rose polka dots, this baby quilt will make a great gift for any baby girl. Use blue fabrics for a baby boy.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Lemon Bars

Soft colors, simple squares and rectangles, and delicate patterns create a soothing, serene quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Zigzag Flannel Baby Quilt

Sew a soft and cuddly baby quilt with a zigzag pattern.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Playful Patches Quilt

Combine Churn Dash and hourglass blocks to create a kid-size quilt or wall hanging.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Abstract Pinwheel Baby Quilt

Floral squares in a blocky pinwheel shape go round and round in a square quilt. 

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Dutchmen's Puzzle Baby Quilt

This big-block design is perfect for showcasing novelty prints. To keep the quick-to-piece baby quilt from looking too busy, pair the larger prints with small-scale florals and dots.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Courthouse Steps Crib Quilt

Use a two-tone palette to create strong diagonal lines across this crib-size quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Asian Artistry Quilt

Bright-color fabrics make this easy-to-piece, big-block quilt fun for kids of all ages.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Sweet Strips

This pint-size quilt is perfect for a baby or toddler to cuddle up with.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Bright Hearts and Flowers

Fusible web makes this appliqué project fast and easy to complete. Choose vibrant colors and sassy prints to make it an eye-catching addition to your child's decor.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Fast & Fusible Daisy Quilt

Brighten your child's room with a quilt made of vibrant colors. The various patterns add excitement.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Seaside Style

Who says a beach-inspired quilt has to be blue and tan? The starfish, beach glass, and seashell prints in this wall hanging inspire a beach vibe despite the nontraditional color scheme.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

