Baby Quilts for Boys

Updated February 02, 2021

It's a boy! Shower a little prince with a handmade crib quilt suitable for snuggling.

Start Slideshow

1 of 18

Dino Might

Kids will love to see the appliquéd dinosaur come back to life on a simple, graphic background.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

Nuts and Bolts

Prints in primary colors pop off a black print background for an impactful kid quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

3 of 18

Fly by the Line

Fun airplane print and a diagonal stripe in an unexpected color palette results in a vibrant baby quilt. Straight line quilting and repeating the stripe in the binding provide fun finishing touches.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement

4 of 18

Take Flight

An appliquéd airplane and rickrack loops propel the aviation theme of this crib quilt. It's perfect for your little pilot-in-training.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

5 of 18

Fast and Fun Kids Quilt

Rectangles make up this easy-to-assemble quilt. If you're making it as a gift, personalize the prints to the recipient.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

6 of 18

Simple Squares Baby Quilt

Picking what fabrics to use is the hardest part of making this easy-to-sew baby quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 18

Underwater Adventure

Ocean-theme prints paired with beachy blues and sandy tans are perfect for a kid's quilt. A stripe border print ties all the colors together for a playful finish.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

8 of 18

Ships Ahoy!

Think you'll make waves with a nautical-theme crib quilt? Our instructions for easy-to-piece sailboats and appliqué accents ensure smooth sailing.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

9 of 18

Traffic Jam Wall Hanging

Frame a cute novelty print in border fabrics that pop with fun patterns in eye-catching colors. Simple shapes and bright colors are perfect for a child's quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 18

Block Play

Build blocks in two sizes for a kid's quilt that comes together easily. Fussy-cut block centers, bright prints, and standout stripes add playful style.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

11 of 18

Play on Words

A child will enjoy a quilt made from alphabet-theme novelty prints and basic shapes.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

12 of 18

Simple Stars Baby Quilt

For a quick-to-make baby quilt, set off eight star blocks with vertical-print sashing strips. Strips fussy-cut from a border print make up the top and bottom middle border.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 18

In the Sky Wall Hanging

Frame one block with several borders for a small wall hanging or table topper. This wall hanging begins with a central fussy-cut airplane.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

14 of 18

Dinosaur Baby Quilt

In just a day you can stitch up this whimsical quilt for a budding paleontologist.

Get the free quilt pattern here. 

15 of 18

Large Flying Geese Wall Quilt

Stitch a wall quilt that will make a perfect gift for a fan of things with wheels!

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 18

Seaside Squares Baby Quilt

Use bright underwater-theme prints to assemble a baby quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

17 of 18

Improv Baby Quilt

Use improvisational piecing and barnyard-theme fabrics to make a playful baby quilt.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

18 of 18

Pinwheel Playtime

Make a charming quilt for the little person who is always on the move. Combine one or two Pinwheel units into blocks and add solid red sashing strips for this throw.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next