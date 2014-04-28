Baby Quilts for Boys
It's a boy! Shower a little prince with a handmade crib quilt suitable for snuggling.
Dino Might
Kids will love to see the appliquéd dinosaur come back to life on a simple, graphic background.
Nuts and Bolts
Prints in primary colors pop off a black print background for an impactful kid quilt.
Fly by the Line
Fun airplane print and a diagonal stripe in an unexpected color palette results in a vibrant baby quilt. Straight line quilting and repeating the stripe in the binding provide fun finishing touches.
Take Flight
An appliquéd airplane and rickrack loops propel the aviation theme of this crib quilt. It's perfect for your little pilot-in-training.
Fast and Fun Kids Quilt
Rectangles make up this easy-to-assemble quilt. If you're making it as a gift, personalize the prints to the recipient.
Simple Squares Baby Quilt
Picking what fabrics to use is the hardest part of making this easy-to-sew baby quilt.
Underwater Adventure
Ocean-theme prints paired with beachy blues and sandy tans are perfect for a kid's quilt. A stripe border print ties all the colors together for a playful finish.
Ships Ahoy!
Think you'll make waves with a nautical-theme crib quilt? Our instructions for easy-to-piece sailboats and appliqué accents ensure smooth sailing.
Traffic Jam Wall Hanging
Frame a cute novelty print in border fabrics that pop with fun patterns in eye-catching colors. Simple shapes and bright colors are perfect for a child's quilt.
Block Play
Build blocks in two sizes for a kid's quilt that comes together easily. Fussy-cut block centers, bright prints, and standout stripes add playful style.
Play on Words
A child will enjoy a quilt made from alphabet-theme novelty prints and basic shapes.
Simple Stars Baby Quilt
For a quick-to-make baby quilt, set off eight star blocks with vertical-print sashing strips. Strips fussy-cut from a border print make up the top and bottom middle border.
In the Sky Wall Hanging
Frame one block with several borders for a small wall hanging or table topper. This wall hanging begins with a central fussy-cut airplane.
Dinosaur Baby Quilt
In just a day you can stitch up this whimsical quilt for a budding paleontologist.
Large Flying Geese Wall Quilt
Stitch a wall quilt that will make a perfect gift for a fan of things with wheels!
Seaside Squares Baby Quilt
Use bright underwater-theme prints to assemble a baby quilt.
Improv Baby Quilt
Use improvisational piecing and barnyard-theme fabrics to make a playful baby quilt.
Pinwheel Playtime
Make a charming quilt for the little person who is always on the move. Combine one or two Pinwheel units into blocks and add solid red sashing strips for this throw.