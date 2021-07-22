Baby Animal Quilt

Piece a quick-to-sew baby quilt with Log Cabin blocks that have fussy-cut centers. Fabrics are from the Aussie Friends collection by Deane Beesley for P&B Textiles .

Inspired by: Flip the Script from designer Tonya Alexander of Stash Lab Quilts

Quilt tester: Martha Gamm

Finished size: 36-1/2" square

Finished block: 12" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

9×21" (fat eighth) piece white animal print (blocks) Depending on your print, you may need more or less fabric to fussy-cut needed pieces.

1/3 yard each white print, light gray print, dark gray print, gray kiwi print, blue rainbow print, and pink koala print (blocks)

white print, light gray print, dark gray print, gray kiwi print, blue rainbow print, and pink koala print (blocks) 3/8 yard binding fabric

2-1/2 yards backing fabric

45"-square batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From white animal print, fussy-cut:

9—2-1/2" squares

From each white print, light gray print, and dark gray print, cut:

3—1-1/2×11-1/2" rectangles

3—1-1/2×10-1/2" rectangles

3—1-1/2×9-1/2" rectangles

6—1-1/2×8-1/2" rectangles

3—1-1/2 ×7-1/2" rectangles

3—1-1/2×5-1/2" rectangles

3—1-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles

3—1-1/2×3-1/2" rectangles

3—1-1/2×2-1/2" rectangles

From each gray kiwi print, blue rainbow print, and pink koala print cut:

3—1-1/2×12-1/2" rectangles

3—1-1/2×11-1/2" rectangles

3—1-1/2×10-1/2" rectangles

3—1-1/2×9-1/2" rectangles

3—1-1/2×7-1/2" rectangles

6—1-1/2×6-1/2" rectangles

3—1-1/2×5-1/2" rectangles

3—1-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles

3—1-1/2 ×3-1/2" rectangles

From binding fabric, cut:

4—2-1/2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1) Referring to Diagram 1, sew together an animal print 2-1/2" square and a white print 1-1/2×2-1/2" rectangle.

Baby Animal Quilt

2) Referring to Diagram 2, add a white print 1-1/2×3-1/2" rectangle to top edge of Step 1 unit. Sew a gray kiwi print 1-1/2×3-1/2" rectangle to left-hand edge (Diagram 3) and a gray kiwi print 1-1/2 ×4-1/2" rectangle to bottom edge (Diagram 4).

Baby Animal Quilt

Baby Animal Quilt

Baby Animal Quilt

3) Referring to Diagram 5, continue adding matching white print and gray kiwi print rectangles to Step 2 unit in counterclockwise order to make a gray Log Cabin block. Press seams toward newly added rectangles. The block should be 12-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Baby Animal Quilt

4) Repeat steps 1–3 to make three gray Log Cabin blocks total.

5) Repeat steps 1–3 using light gray print rectangles instead of white print and blue rainbow print rectangles instead of gray kiwi print to make three blue Log Cabin blocks.

6) Repeat steps 1–3 using dark gray print rectangles instead of white print and pink koala print rectangles instead of gray kiwi print to make three pink Log Cabin blocks.

Assemble Quilt Top

1) Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for color placement, lay out blocks in three rows.

Baby Animal Quilt

2) Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1) Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.