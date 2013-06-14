Autumn Storybook

Duplicate this homey scene designed by Amy Schimler using her Creatures and Critters collection from Robert Kaufman fabrics.

Designer: Amy Schimler

Quiltmaker: Mary Pepper

Materials

1/4 yard blue print (house unit)

5x10" rectangle multicolor dot (house unit)

1/4 yard green print (inner border)

3/4 yard multicolor stripe (house unit, outer border, binding)

1/4 yard leaf print (forest unit, middle border)

5x10" rectangle owl print (forest unit)

1/4 yard chicken print (quilt center)

1/4 yard snail print (quilt center)

5x10" rectangle bird print (outer border)

7/8 yard backing fabric

31" square batting

Finished quilt: 24-1/2" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for patterns.

From blue print, cut:

2--2x5 1/2" rectangles

1 each of patterns A and A reversed

From multicolor dot, cut:

1 of Pattern B

From green print, cut:

1--2-1/2x18-1/2" inner border strip

1--2-1/2x1-61/2" inner border strip

From multicolor stripe, cut:

1--5-1/2" square

Enough 2-1/2"-wide bias strips to total 120" for binding

3--2-1/2x22-1/2" outer border strips

1--2-1/2x12-1/2" outer border strip

1--2-1/2x4-1/2" outer border strip

From leaf print, cut:

1--2-1/2x20-1/2" middle border strip

1--2-1/2x18-1/2" middle border strip

1--6-1/2x8-1/2" rectangle

From owl print, cut:

1--2-1/2x8-1/2" rectangle

From chicken print, cut:

1--4-1/2x16-1/2" rectangle

From snail print, cut:

1--4-1/2x16-1/2" rectangle

From bird print, cut:

1--2-1/2x6-1/2" rectangle

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew blue print A reversed triangle to one short edge of multicolor dot B triangle. Press seam toward multicolor dot triangle.

img_autumn-storybooklg_3.jpg

2. Sew blue print A triangle to remaining short edge of multicolor dot B triangle to make roof unit. Press seam toward blue triangle. The roof unit should be 3-1/2x8-1/2" including seam allowances.

3. Referring to Diagram 2, sew blue print 2x5-1/2" rectangles to opposite edges of multicolor stripe 5-1/2" square to make base unit. Press seams toward square. The base unit should be 5-1/2x8-1/2" including seam allowances.

img_autumn-storybooklg_3a.jpg

4. Join roof unit to base unit to make house unit. Press seam toward base unit.

5. Referring to Diagram 3, join leaf print 6-1/2x8-1/2" rectangle to bottom edge of owl print 2-1/2x8-1/2" rectangle to make forest unit. Press seam toward owl print rectangle.

img_autumn-storybooklg_4.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 3, join house unit and forest unit. Press seam toward forest unit. Sew chicken print 4-1/2x16-1/2" rectangle to top edge and snail print 4-1/2x16-1/2" rectangle to bottom edge. Press seam allowances toward rectangles to make quilt center. The quilt center should be 16-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Referring to Diagram 3, sew short green print inner border strip to left edge of quilt center. Add long green print inner border strip to top edge. Press all seams toward border.

2. Referring to Diagram 3, join short leaf print middle border strip to left edge of quilt center. Add long leaf print middle border strip to top edge. Press all seams toward middle border.

3. Referring to Diagram 3, join multicolor stripe 2-1/2x22-1/2" outer border strip to top edge of quilt center, sewing only half of the seam. Finger-press seam toward outer border.

4. Referring to Diagram 4, add remaining multicolor stripe 2-1/2x22-1/2" outer border strips clockwise around quilt center. Press all seams toward outer border.

img_autumn-storybooklg_4a.jpg

5. Join a short edge of multicolor stripe 2-1/2x4-1/2" outer border strip to top short edge of bird print 2-1/2x6-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 4). Sew short edge of multicolor stripe 2-1/2x12-1/2" outer border strip to remaining short edge of bird print rectangle to make pieced border strip. Press seams toward bird print. The pieced border strip should be 2-1/2x22-1/2" including seam allowances. Join pieced border strip to remaining edge of quilt center.

6. Pin and sew remaining half of top outer border strip to complete the quilt top (Diagram 5). Press seam allowance toward outer border.

img_autumn-storybooklg_4b.jpg

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.