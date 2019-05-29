An all-in-one sleeping bag and pillow made with plush fabric make the perfect place to cuddle up and read a book (or drift off).

Designer: Pat Wodskow of Cuddle Soft Quilt Kits

Materials for One Nap Sack

1-3⁄8 yards aqua novelty print plush fabric (nap sack exterior)

1-3⁄8 yards white novelty print plush fabric (lining, straps)

5⁄8 yard circle print plush fabric (pillow)

Polyester fiberfill

Finished pillow: 17" square

Finished nap sack: 27×43"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 60" of usable fabric width. Measurements include 1⁄2" seam allowances unless otherwise stated. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From aqua novelty print plush fabric, cut:

1--45×56" rectangle

2--2-1⁄2×19" strips for straps

From white novelty print plush fabric, cut:

1--45×56" rectangle

2--2-1⁄2×19" strips for straps

From circle print plush fabric, cut:

3--18" squares

Assemble Straps

1. With right sides together and using a 1⁄4" seam allowance, join an aqua print plush 2-1⁄2×19" strip and a white print plush 2-1⁄2×19" strip along each long edge, leaving short ends open (Diagram 1).

100516133_d1_3243d5c47394e358ffcfd5b0f74811d61575d49c.jpg

2. Turn right side out through one short end. Topstitch 1⁄2" from seams to make a strap. Repeat to make a second strap.

Assemble Pillow

1. Place circle print plush fabric 18" square right side up with nap going down. Mark center of square along top edge. Place one end of a strap 1" from center mark (Diagram 2); pin. Place remaining end of strap on adjacent side of square, 12" from top edge; pin. Repeat with remaining strap. Baste straps in place to make pillow back.

100516134_d2_f73981fdca2b4645b8c8b3a2a3418f20b718fe79.jpg

2. Place a second circle print plush fabric 18" square right side down with nap going down. Fold up 1" along one edge; pin (Diagram 3). Topstitch fold next to raw edge to hem and make pillow front.

100516135_d3_0647e99e961d390d920274d8c0a316f6d8d68616.jpg

3. Lay pillow back right side up on a flat surface. Align top edge of pillow front with top edge of pillow back. Place remaining circle print plush fabric 18" square right side down atop layers, making sure direction of nap matches pillow front and pillow back nap.

4. Sew around three sides of layered pieces, leaving bottom edge open (Diagram 4). Trim corners to reduce bulk. Turn right side out to make pillow. Stuff pillow about three fourths full between pillow back and middle square. It should bepartially filled, but not full, as you fold the sleeping bag inside this pocket.

100516136_d4_f00c718948d3c8cb0155a1054f01bf6ac6c97949.jpg

5. Hand-stitch bottom of pillow closed. The hand stitching will be inside the bag, so it will not show, but it helps keep the fiberfill inside the pillow as you sew together the pillow and sleeping bag.

Assemble Nap Sack

1. Fold aqua novelty print plush fabric 45×56" rectangle in half with right side inside to make a 28×45" rectangle; pin. Starting 10" from top, sew together side and bottom edges to make sleeping bag exterior (Diagram 5). Turn right side out.

100516137_d5_4067958f53492b8483b28c1a4f87d3bcdd81d1d7.jpg

2. Using white novelty print plush fabric 45×56" rectangle, repeat Step 1 to make lining, leaving a 10" opening in bottom seam for turning (Diagram 6). Do not turn lining right side out.

100516138_d6_098c63bbbb64835fe37f95c47570a73e6c40ec8c.jpg

3. Insert sleeping bag exterior inside lining with right sides together. Align raw edges and side seams; pin.

4. Pin right side of pillow back (with straps) to right side of nap sack exterior back, about 5" from each side edge of sleeping bag exterior (Diagram 7). Sew together around top edge and along open side edges. Designer Pat Wodskow suggests basting this seam first since there are five layers to keep aligned.

100516139_d7_1a7fe4bc0d8c49280bd6a1052b4f18c11331c27b.jpg

5. Turn right side out through opening in lining. Topstitch along top and side seams.

6. Hand-stitch opening in bottom of lining closed to complete nap sackbag.

7. To secure lining to exterior, turn nap sack inside out and make a few hand tack stitches attaching the corner of lining to the exterior seam. This will keep the lining from coming out as the child climbs in and out of the sack.