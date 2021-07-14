Floral squares in a blocky pinwheel shape go round and round in a square quilt. Fabrics are from the Super Bloom collection by Edyta Sitar for Andover Fabrics .

Inspired by: Colorful Confetti from designer Kim Schaefer

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Finished quilt: 40-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 18" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

7⁄8 yard solid white (blocks)

1 yard total assorted prints (blocks)

5"-square pink print (borders)

3⁄8 yard blue print (borders)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

2-3/4 yards backing fabric

49"-square batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From solid white, cut:

4—8-1/2×18-1/2" rectangles

8—2-1/2×14-1/2" rectangles

8—2-1/2" squares

From assorted prints, cut:

116—2-1/2" squares

From pink print, cut:

4—2-1/2" squares

From blue print, cut:

4—2-1/2×36-1/2" border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

5—2-1/2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two solid white 2-1/2" squares and five assorted print 2-1/2" squares in a row. Add solid white 2-1/2×14-1/2" rectangles to make Unit A. The unit should be 6-1/2×14-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four A units total.

Abstract Pinwheel Baby Quilt

2. Sew together three assorted print 2-1/2" squares in a row to make Unit B (Diagram 2). The unit should be 2-1/2×6-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight B units total.

Abstract Pinwheel Baby Quilt

3. Sew together nine assorted print 2-1/2" squares in a row to make Unit C (Diagram 3). The unit should be 2-1/2×18-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight C units total.

Abstract Pinwheel Baby Quilt

4. Referring to Diagram 4, sew B units to short edges of an A unit. Add C units to remaining edges to make a block half. The block half should be 10-1/2×18-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four block halves total.

Abstract Pinwheel Baby Quilt

5. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together a solid white 8-1/2×18-1/2" rectangle and a block half to make a block. The block should be 18-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four blocks total.

Abstract Pinwheel Baby Quilt

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in pairs, rotating as shown. Sew together blocks in pairs. Press seams open.

Abstract Pinwheel Baby Quilt

2. Join pairs to complete quilt center. Press seam open. The quilt center should be 36-1/2" square including seam allowances.

3. Sew together two pink print 2-1/2" squares and one blue print 2-1/2×36-1/2" strip to make a pieced border strip. Press seams toward blue print strip. The strip should be 2-1/2×40-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second pieced border strip.

4. Sew remaining blue print 2-1/2×36-1/2" border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add pieced border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward borders.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.