Abstract Pinwheel Baby Quilt
Floral squares in a blocky pinwheel shape go round and round in a square quilt. Fabrics are from the Super Bloom collection by Edyta Sitar for Andover Fabrics.
Inspired by: Colorful Confetti from designer Kim Schaefer
Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson
Finished quilt: 40-1⁄2" square
Finished block: 18" square
Materials
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
- 7⁄8 yard solid white (blocks)
- 1 yard total assorted prints (blocks)
- 5"-square pink print (borders)
- 3⁄8 yard blue print (borders)
- 1⁄2 yard binding fabric
- 2-3/4 yards backing fabric
- 49"-square batting
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From solid white, cut:
- 4—8-1/2×18-1/2" rectangles
- 8—2-1/2×14-1/2" rectangles
- 8—2-1/2" squares
From assorted prints, cut:
- 116—2-1/2" squares
From pink print, cut:
- 4—2-1/2" squares
From blue print, cut:
- 4—2-1/2×36-1/2" border strips
From binding fabric, cut:
- 5—2-1/2×42" binding strips
Assemble Blocks
Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.
1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two solid white 2-1/2" squares and five assorted print 2-1/2" squares in a row. Add solid white 2-1/2×14-1/2" rectangles to make Unit A. The unit should be 6-1/2×14-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four A units total.
2. Sew together three assorted print 2-1/2" squares in a row to make Unit B (Diagram 2). The unit should be 2-1/2×6-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight B units total.
3. Sew together nine assorted print 2-1/2" squares in a row to make Unit C (Diagram 3). The unit should be 2-1/2×18-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight C units total.
4. Referring to Diagram 4, sew B units to short edges of an A unit. Add C units to remaining edges to make a block half. The block half should be 10-1/2×18-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four block halves total.
5. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together a solid white 8-1/2×18-1/2" rectangle and a block half to make a block. The block should be 18-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four blocks total.
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in pairs, rotating as shown. Sew together blocks in pairs. Press seams open.
2. Join pairs to complete quilt center. Press seam open. The quilt center should be 36-1/2" square including seam allowances.
3. Sew together two pink print 2-1/2" squares and one blue print 2-1/2×36-1/2" strip to make a pieced border strip. Press seams toward blue print strip. The strip should be 2-1/2×40-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second pieced border strip.
4. Sew remaining blue print 2-1/2×36-1/2" border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add pieced border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward borders.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.
2. Bind with binding strips.