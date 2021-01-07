Scroll down for the current One Million Pillowcase Challenge count, pillowcase patterns, donation information, and more.

Thanks a million!

We are thrilled to announce that we've reached our goal in the One Million Pillowcase Challenge!

More than one million people in need have received a handmade pillowcase, thanks to your hard work.

We appreciate all the individuals, quilt shops, guilds and groups, sponsors, and countless others who have supported the program over the last 10 years.

On behalf of the entire American Patchwork & Quilting team, thank you SEW much!

View a thank you video from our staff here.

Current Count: 1,009,788

Click here to add your pillowcase to the count! Pillowcase numbers will be updated regularly from new submissions.

Or email us at: millionpillowcases@meredith.com and let us know the number you've made.

Roll it Up Pillowcase on bed

Pillowcase Patterns

Find our top 20 pillowcase patterns here.

Where to Donate

Click here for suggestions on where to donate pillowcases.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the One Million Pillowcase Challenge complete?

Since 2010, American Patchwork & Quilting has challenged quilters, sewers and crafters to help reach a goal of donating one million pillowcases to local charities. The challenge reached the goal in December 2020, the tenth year of the challenge. Even though the challenge has reached its goal, we know there is still need for pillowcases. We encourage you to keep donating pillowcases and recording them here. Like our Facebook page for updates.

Are quilt shops still participating?

Please contact your local quilt shop to see if they are still accepting pillowcases.

What fabrics should I use?

Please check with your intended charity before choosing fabrics. Most charities we have contacted prefer 100% cotton fabrics.

How do I host a pillowcase event?

Download event ideas and supply checklist here.

We also have a guide with ideas for teaching children how to sew a pillowcase here.

What do I do with my pillowcase when it's finished?

Click here for a suggested list of charities.

How do I contact American Patchwork & Quilting with questions?