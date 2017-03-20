Woman Sews To Comfort Less Fortunate New Mothers
Story originally published by the Jackson County Floridan.
Pat Griffin knew the moment she walked into A Women's Pregnancy Center in Marianna, Florida, that she wanted to contribute to less fortunate expectant mothers.
The mother of eight in a blended family, Pat knows first-hand how much goes into caring for children. Her heart hurt for the individuals that visit the center, so she helped the best way she knows how-by quilting.
Since her start, she has donated nine quilts to the mom and baby room. Pat's first quilting teacher, Mary Helen Jackson, caught wind of her project and decided to pitch in as well. She sent two additional handmade quilts to Pat for her to donate to the center.
Pat continues making the quilts for the cause in hopes that they will bring a little bit of comfort to new mothers during their time of need. The center also offers a parenting program and baby supplies, such as a large bag with lots of newborn baby items, enough that they'll feel like they've just been treated to a baby shower.