Woman Sews To Comfort Less Fortunate New Mothers

Story originally published by the Jackson County Floridan.

Pat Griffin knew the moment she walked into A Women's Pregnancy Center in Marianna, Florida, that she wanted to contribute to less fortunate expectant mothers.

The mother of eight in a blended family, Pat knows first-hand how much goes into caring for children. Her heart hurt for the individuals that visit the center, so she helped the best way she knows how-by quilting.

Since her start, she has donated nine quilts to the mom and baby room. Pat's first quilting teacher, Mary Helen Jackson, caught wind of her project and decided to pitch in as well. She sent two additional handmade quilts to Pat for her to donate to the center.