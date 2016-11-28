Wisconsin Women Sew for Veterans

Story originally published by Stevens Point Journal.

Betty Burns of Almond, Wisconsin, spends her Monday afternoons sewing quilts for those in need. Originally gifting these quilts to Alzheimer's patients and fire victims, Betty has now extended her donations to benefit local veterans as well.

Betty works with the Golden Needle Quilters of Almond, a local quilting group consisting of volunteers, to make quilts for Quilts of Valor-an organization that sews for veterans. Not only are the quilts typically made with red, white and blue fabrics, but the group also includes a Quilts of Valor certificate for framing and a poem to read during the presentation. Each quilt costs around $200.