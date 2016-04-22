Winner Of QuiltWeek Paducah Announced

From April 20-23 thousands of quilters gathered for the 2016 American Quilter's Society (AQS) QuiltWeek in Paducah, Kentucky. At every QuiltWeek you'll find internationally known instructors and authors, enjoy special quilt exhibits and live demonstrations of new products, and see beautiful contest quilts. Over 800 quilters were submitted for contest judging for this show, and winners were finally announced and $125,000 in cash prizes were awarded to the top quilters.

Marilyn Badger of St. George, Utah, created the quilt that won Best of Show –- a quilt titled Arandano, which is the Spanish word for blueberry. (It's very fitting with those dazzling pops of blue!) The quilt took Badger a year and a half to finish. She says, after losing her husband, the quilt became her own personal therapy project. Congrats, Marilyn! Your quilt, as well as all others submitted, is beautiful!