The American Patchwork & Quilting Quilt-Along Giveaway Official Rules

OFFICIAL RULES

Void outside the 50 United States, District of Columbia and where prohibited. Do not proceed to enter if you are not at least 18 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, at the time of entry. By participating, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are binding and final in all matters relating to this sweepstakes. This sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD: The American Patchwork & Quilting Quilt-Along Giveaway (“Sweepstakes”) begins at 9:00 a.m. Central Standard Time (“CST") on October 25, 2021 and ends at 11:59 p.m. CST on October 28, 2021 (“Sweepstakes Period”).

SPONSOR: Meredith Corporation, 1716 Locust St., Des Moines, Iowa (“Sponsor”).

HOW TO ENTER: During the Sweepstakes Period, you have to enter on Facebook. Using your web browser or web-enabled mobile device, launch Facebook and join the American Patchwork & Quilting Quilt-Along group on Facebook (if you are not already a member). Then, locate the post on the American Patchwork & Quilting Quilt-Along Facebook page featuring the Sweepstakes, “like” that Sweepstakes post and post a photo of your quilt-along quilt or another quilt you’ve made to receive one (1) entry (each, an “Entry”). Please Note: The content of your photo/comment will not be judged and therefore will not increase or decrease your chances of winning.

NOTE: If entering via a mobile device, you must have a wireless service plan for your web-enabled mobile device with your wireless service provider and a device that supports the Facebook application to enter this Sweepstakes. Data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for pricing plan details and capabilities.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS: Entries may not contain, as determined by the Sponsor, in its sole discretion, any content that:

is sexually explicit or suggestive; unnecessarily violent or derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group; profane or pornographic;

promotes alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing); promotes any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous;

promotes any particular political agenda or message;

is obscene or offensive; endorses any form of hate or hate group;

defames, misrepresents or contains disparaging remarks about other people or companies;

contains trademarks owned by others, except for Quilts & More Quilt-Along elements which may only be used for this Sweepstakes in accordance with these Official Rules);

contains any personal identification, such as personal names or e-mail addresses;

contains copyrighted materials owned by others, except for Quilts & More Quilt-Along elements which may only be used for this Sweepstakes in accordance with these Official Rules);

contains materials embodying the names, likenesses, voices, or other indicia identifying any person, including, without limitation, celebrities and/or other public or private figures, living or dead, without permission;

references or includes the information of any individual other than the entrant, without permission;

communicates messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or good will to which Sponsor wishes to associate; and/or

violates any law.

By submitting your Entry, you agree that your Entry conforms to these Official Rules and that Sponsor, in its sole discretion, may disqualify your Entry for any reason, including if it determines, in its sole discretion, that your Entry fails to conform to these Official Rules in any way or otherwise contains unacceptable content as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion.

All entries must be submitted by 11:59 PM CST on October 28, 2021 to be eligible. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices, or by any means which subvert the entry process will be void. An Facebook account is required to enter this Sweepstakes and is available for free at http://facebook.com or by downloading the Facebook app to a web-enabled mobile device.

THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS IN NO WAY SPONSORED, ENDORSED, ADMINISTERED BY, OR ASSOCIATED WITH FACEBOOK. THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL BE USED TO ADMINISTER THE SWEEPSTAKES.

LIMIT: One (1) Entry per person using one (1) Facebook account throughout the Sweepstakes Period. Entries received from any person or Facebook account in excess of the stated limitation will be void. You may only use one (1) Facebook account to enter this Sweepstakes.

ELIGIBILITY: This Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years of age or older. Employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and each of their respective parents, agents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, and their immediate family members (regardless of where they reside) or household members, whether or not related, are not eligible to enter or win. “Immediate family members” shall mean spouses, parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, and their respective spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year.

WINNER SELECTION/DRAWING: On or about November 5, 2021, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible Entries received throughout the Sweepstakes Period to select one (1) potential winner. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible Entries received.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: Potential winner will be notified via Facebook direct message or comment. Potential winner must then follow the instructions provided by the Sponsor to contact the Sponsor with his/her full name and all requested contact information within five (5) days of date of notification. Potential winner may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, IRS W9 form, and Release of Liability/Publicity within ten (10) days of date of notification or an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible Entries. If such documents are not returned within the specified time period, prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor is unable to contact potential winner or potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s discretion, an alternate winner may be selected.

PRIZE (1): Quilting with Liberty Fabrics book; RV $40, Sewline Anniversary Set, RV $44.98; Red Sewing Crewneck (size medium), RV $35; Quilty as Charged Mug, RV $18; Get to the Point Magnetic Needle Case, RV $8.98; Seam Ripper Necklace (silver), $42; ABC 123 Cool Pins, RV $27.99; American Patchwork & Quilting December issue, RV $6.99; Quilts & More Winter issue, RV $9.99, and Quilt Sampler Fall/Winter issue, RV $7.99. Approximate Retail Value (ARV) of complete prize package: $241.92

Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied, by Sponsor. Winner may not substitute, assign or transfer prize or redeem prize for cash, but Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value. Winner is responsible for all applicable federal, state and local taxes, if any, as well as any other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided. All prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Released Parties (as defined below) disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any prize (or portion thereof) accepted by any winner. The awarding of the prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules.

PRIVACY: When you enter the Sweepstakes, we may collect personally identifying information about you, including your name and email address. Your information will not be sold or rented to third parties. Incomplete Entries are void. For more information about how Sponsor uses the information you provide, see Sponsor’s privacy policy at www.meredith.com/privacy.html.

LICENSE FOR USE OF ENTRIES: By submitting an Entry, each entrant grants, and represents and warrants that the entrant has the rights and authority necessary to grant, Sponsor an irrevocable, non-exclusive, fully sublicensable license and right to exploit, edit, modify, and distribute the Entry and all elements of such Entry in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, worldwide, in perpetuity without compensation, permission or notification to entrant or any third party.

ARBITRATION: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or the prize awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at a AAA regional office in New York, NY; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages including attorney’s fees or any other damages, other than for entrant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and entrant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

RELEASES: By participating in this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release Sponsor, Facebook and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and each of their respective parents, agents, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Sweepstakes and/or acceptance, use or misuse of the prize.

OTHER: Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, undelivered, garbled or misdirected Entries, comments or photos; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of Entries, comments or photos, the announcement of the prize, or in any Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to entrants’ or to any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the website. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Should any portion of the Sweepstakes be, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by non-authorized human intervention or other causes including but not limited to war, strikes, health crisis, epidemic, pandemic, civil disturbances, work stoppage, and/or acts of God, which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of Entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes and, if terminated, at its discretion, select the potential winner in a random drawing from all eligible, non-suspect Entries received prior to action taken or as otherwise deemed fair and appropriate by Sponsor. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, Entry will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the Facebook account associated with the Entry and he/she must comply with these Official Rules. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR WILL DISQUALIFY ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL AND RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) AND OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use each entrant's name, hometown (city and state), voice, biographical information, likeness, photograph and any statements regarding this Sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the Sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable U. S. federal, state and local laws and regulations.