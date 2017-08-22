Tennessee Quilters Donate 224 Trunk Quilts for Children

Area quilters in Clarksville, Tennessee, spent hours sewing trunk quilts to be donated to the Clarksville Police Department. The 224 handmade quilts that they completed will eventually be given to children to provide comfort during their times of need.

Each quilt took around five hours to complete and they are all unique with different colors, prints, and patterns. The community is especially humbled because not only did the quilters donate an astounding number of quilts, but the quilts will provide support to young children who truly need it.