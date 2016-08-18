The Sweetest and Most Inspiring Quilter!
Meet Wanda Long, the quilter we wish was our BFF! The 88-year-old from Franklin, Indiana, is an avid quilter, food pantry volunteer, former home economics teacher, and a self-proclaimed hoarder (wait until you see her fabric and sewing machine stash!). Her outlook on life can be summed up with these words: "I think that's one thing we're put on earth for, to help other people."
Watch the video below to see Wanda talk about her inspiring life and see her beautiful quilts!