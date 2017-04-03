Students Sew Bears for Children in Traumatic Situations
Story originally published by The Richland Source.
The Mansfield Fire Department in Mansfield City, Ohio, had young helpers sewing bears for children affected by emergency situations.
Seventh grade students in an all-female art class spent one month learning to sew stuffed bears. After the students added comforting messages on the bears, a firefighter came to pick up the donations. The bears will help comfort children in traumatic situations, such as car accidents.
"This will mean a lot to [the children]," Sam Stahlke, a firefighter and medic with the Mansfield Fire Department, told The Richland Source. "Especially since they were made with love."