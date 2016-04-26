Students Create Quilt for Veterans

Throughout the school year, students at East Newton High School were in contact with veterans at the Missouri Veterans Home, hearing first-hand stories of history and geography that coordinated with the material they were learning in class. During these interactions, the students wrote cards and letters to the veterans at the home, but they wanted to end the year by doing something bigger.

They decided to make the veterans a quilt to thank them for sharing their stories and to thank them for their service. Each student chose a patriotic design that was incorporated into a block for the quilt, and the class then enlisted the help of the Merry Makers Quilting Club to put the blocks together. Club members Ruth Hunke and Erline Hoeppner volunteered to finish the quilt by hand, and even invited the students to participate in the process before sending the quilt off to the veterans.