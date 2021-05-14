Stitching Together Official Rules

OFFICIAL RULES

Void outside the 50 United States, District of Columbia and where prohibited. Do not proceed to enter if you are not at least 18 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, at the time of entry. By participating, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are binding and final in all matters relating to this sweepstakes.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD: The Stitching Together Sweepstakes ("Sweepstakes") begins at 12:00 p.m. Central Time ("C.T.") on 7/2/21 and ends at 11:59 p.m.C.T.on 8/31/21 ("Sweepstakes Period").

SPONSOR: Meredith Corporation, 1716 Locust St., Des Moines, Iowa ("Sponsor").

HOW TO ENTER: During the Sweepstakes Period, there are two (2) ways to enter:

Sew the Flying Geese Table Runner from our free instructions, available at AllPeopleQuilt.com/StitchingTogether. Take a photo, then submit via one of the two ways below.

1. Facebook: Visit www.facebook/allpeoplequilt, click on the Sweepstakes link from the post, complete the online entry form and follow the directions provided to upload a photo of your Flying Geese Table Runner for (1) entry OR

2. Instagram: Using your web-enabled mobile device, launch the Instagram application and capture and upload one (1) photo of your Flying Geese Table Runner, including the hashtags #APQStitchingTogether and #sweepstakes in the caption of your post to receive one (1) entry.

Note: The content of your entry post will not be judged and therefore will not increase or decrease your chances of winning the prize.

Note: If participating via a mobile device, you must be connected to WiFi or have a wireless service plan for your web-enabled mobile device with your wireless service provider and a device that supports the Facebook or Instagram application to enter. Data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for pricing plan details and capabilities

Entries may not contain, as determined by the Sponsor, in its sole discretion, any content that:

is sexually explicit or suggestive; violent or derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group; profane or pornographic; contains nudity;

promotes alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing); promotes any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous;

promotes any particular political agenda or message;

is obscene or offensive; endorses any form of hate or hate group;

defames, misrepresents or contains disparaging remarks about other people or companies;

contains trademarks, logos, or trade dress (such as distinctive packaging or building exteriors/interiors) owned by others, without permission;

contains any personal identification, such as personal names or e-mail addresses;

contains copyrighted materials owned by others (including photographs, sculptures, paintings, and other works of art or images published on or in websites, television, movies or other media), without permission;

contains materials embodying the names, likenesses, voices, or other indicia identifying any person, including, without limitation, celebrities and/or other public or private figures, living or dead, without permission;

contains any individual other than the entrant, without permission;

communicates messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or good will to which Sponsor wishes to associate; and/or

violates any law.

Entry must be the original work of the entrant, may not have been previously published, may not have won previous awards, and must not infringe upon the copyrights, trademarks, rights of privacy, publicity or other intellectual property or other rights of any person or entity. If the entry contains any material or elements that are not owned by the entrant, and/or which are subject to the rights of third parties, the entrant is responsible for obtaining, prior to submission of the entry, any and all releases and consents necessary to permit the use and exhibition of the entry by Sponsor in the manner set forth in these Official Rules, including, without limitation, name and likeness permissions from any person who appears in or is identifiable in the entry. Sponsor reserves the right to request proof of these permissions in a form acceptable to Sponsor from any entrant at any time. Failure to provide such proof may, if requested, render entry null and void. By submitting an entry, entrant warrants and represents that he/she and any persons appearing or who are identifiable in the entry consent to the submission and use of the entry in the Sweepstakes and to its use as otherwise set forth herein.

By submitting your entry, you agree that your entry conforms to these Official Rules and that Sponsor, in its sole discretion, may disqualify your entry for any reason, including if it determines, in its sole discretion, that your entry fails to conform to these Official Rules in any way or otherwise contains unacceptable content as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion.

This SWEEPSTAKES is IN NO WAY sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook, INC. ("FACEBOOK") OR Instagram. You are providing your information TO Sponsor and not to Facebook OR instagram. THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL BE USED TO ADMINISTER THE SWEEPSTAKES.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person using only one (1) Facebook account or Instagram account throughout the Sweepstakes Period, regardless of method of entry. Entries received from any person, Facebook account or Instagram account in excess of the stated limitation will be void. You may only use one (1) Facebook account or sInstagram account to enter this Sweepstakes.

ELIGIBILITY: This Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years of age or older. Employees of Sponsor and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and each of their respective parents, agents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, and their immediate family members (regardless of where they reside) or household members, whether or not related, are not eligible to enter or win. "Immediate family members" shall mean spouses, parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, and their respective spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year.

WINNER SELECTION/DRAWING: On or about 9/7/21, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received and combined to select one (1) potential winner. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: Potential winner will be notified via email, phone, mail, or Facebook or Instagram direct message or comment. If potential winner is notified via direct message or comment, he/she must follow the instructions provided by the Sponsor to contact the Sponsor with his/her full name and requested contact information within five (5)days of date of notification. Potential winner may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, IRS W9 form, and Release of Liability/Publicity within ten (10) days of date of issuance or an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. If such documents are not returned within the specified time period, prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor is unable to contact potential winner or potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor's discretion, an alternate winner may be selected.

PRIZE PACKAGE (1): A Stitching Together prize package containing scissors, marking pencil, and apron from Handi Quilter, RV $42; a variety of liquid and fusible fabric adhesives from Therm O Web, RV $84; Dwell in Possibility layer cake, cake mix recipe pad, Hello Sunshine jelly roll, Precut Quilt & Easy Quilts book, thread, and pouch with notions, RV $116; Cutting mat, ruler, a rotary cutter from AccuQuilt, RV $60; Accessory Tote from Husqvarna Viking, RV $80; and magazines from American Patchwork & Quilting, RV $25. Approximate Retail Value ("ARV") of prize package: $407.

Prize is awarded "as is" with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor. Winner may not substitute, assign or transfer prize or redeem prize for cash, but Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value. Winner is responsible for all applicable federal, state and local taxes, if any, as well as any other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided. All prize details are at Sponsor's sole discretion. Released Parties (as defined below) disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any prize (or portion thereof) accepted by winner. The awarding of the prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules.

PRIVACY: When you enter the Sweepstakes, we may collect personally identifying information about you, including your name and email address. Your information will not be sold or rented to third parties. Incomplete entries are void. For more information about how Sponsor uses the information you provide, see Sponsor's privacy policy at www.meredith.com/privacy.html.

If you choose to opt-in to receive sponsor emails, your information will be subject to individual sponsor privacy policies. Find sponsor privacy policies here:

SVP Sewing: http://www.husqvarnaviking.com/en-US/Privacy-Policy; and

Therm O Web: https://www.thermoweb.com/pages/privacy-policy

LICENSE FOR USE OF ENTRIES: By submitting an entry, each entrant grants, and represents and warrants that the entrant has the rights and authority necessary to grant, Sponsor an irrevocable, non-exclusive, fully sublicensable license and right to exploit, edit, modify, and distribute the entry and all elements of such entry, including, without limitation, the photo, hashtags or comments and/or the likenesses of any locations embodied therein, in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, worldwide, in perpetuity without compensation, permission or notification to entrant or any third party.

ARBITRATION: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or the prize (or any portion thereof) awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at a AAA regional office in New York, NY; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages including attorney's fees or any other damages, other than for entrant's actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and entrant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

RELEASES: By participating in this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release Sponsor, Facebook, Instagram and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and each of their respective parents, agents, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of the prize (or any portion thereof).

MISCELLANEOUS: Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, undelivered, garbled or misdirected entries, photos, hashtags or entry forms; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, photos, hashtags or entry forms, the announcement of the prize, or in any Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to entrants' or to any other person's computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the website. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this Sweepstakes if the Sweepstakes is compromised by virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, epidemic, pandemic, an Act of God or any other causes which, in the sole discretion of the Sponsor, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, proper play or integrity of the Sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation or termination, Sponsor reserves the right to select the potential winner in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received and combined prior to date of cancellation or termination. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail account associated with the entry and he/she must comply with these Official Rules. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned the e-mail address by the Internet Service Provider (ISP), on-line service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR WILL DISQUALIFY ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL AND RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS' FEES) AND OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use each entrant's name, hometown (city and state), voice, biographical information, likeness, photograph and any statements regarding this Sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the Sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable U. S. federal, state and local laws and regulations.