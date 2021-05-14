Stitching Together
Stitch up some fun and a chance to win a prize of quilting goodies when you sew a tote bag, table runner, organizer, and quilt. Each project comes with a free pattern and a how-to video.
Flying Geese Table Runner
Fabrics Used: Holiday Essentials – Americana collection by Stacy Iest Hsu for Moda Fabrics. Click here to view the entire line.
Make this table runner to fit any occassion!Download the free project here
See how to make this project below.
Make your own version of the Flying Geese Table Runner and enter to win a prize package that includes an accessory case, apron, fabric, notions, cutting tools, a variety of adhesives, and magazines - a prize worth more than $400! (Not all prizes pictured.) Entry starts July 2nd. There are two ways to enter: 1. Click here to upload your photo. OR 2. Share your photo on Instagram with the hashtags #APQstitchingtogether and #sweepstakes (both hashtags must be included to enter). Click here for official rules. Sweepstakes ends August 31, 2021.
Fabrics Used: Pumpkins & Blossoms collection by Fig Tree & Co. for Moda Fabrics. Click here to view the entire line.
Schedule
Show-Off Bag: Contest ended June 30, 2021.
Organizer: Launches September 3, 2021
Quilt: Launches November 5, 2021