Shelter Animals Receive Special Gifts from Retired Sewer

Story originally published by The Virginian-Pilot

Approximately 7.6 million companion animals enter animal shelters every year in the U.S., according to the ASPCA. Many of these shelters don't have the funds to provide a comfortable environment for these homeless pets, so one woman took matters into her own hands.

Nina Buck is a retired Department of Defense civilian financial counselor and educator. Before that, she trained in clothing design and couture sewing, and also taught sewing for the California-company, Singer. Now a retiree with piles of fabric scraps, she spends many of her days sewing beds for the animals inhabiting the surrounding shelters.

"One day, I decided it was time to make decades of fabric into animal bedding," Nina told The Virginian-Pilot. "I could not take home every animal, so my labor was the best donation I could make."

Her donations don't stop there, however. Nina has also spent countless hours volunteering for breed rescue organizations, humane societies, animal control agencies, veteran therapy dog groups, and also has spent time as an animal foster parent herself.