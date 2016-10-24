Sewing Organization Boosts Teens' Confidence Through Sewing

Sew Loved, a volunteer-based non-profit organization in South Bend, Indiana, is working together with a local school to instill confidence in teen girls. How are they doing this? With a needle and thread.

The Crossing School is a private school that works closely with at-risk students to help them be successful in their education. Volunteers from Sew Loved go to the school several times a week, not only to teach the teens how to sew their own projects, but also to act as a positive female role model. Curious about their mission? Watch the video below to learn more!