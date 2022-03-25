Sew Green
The first two projects are cloth napkins and makeup remover rounds, two items that many people use every day and toss! They're both simple to sew and can be made pretty quickly. In the below video, Beth shares time-saving tips for making cloth napkins and reusable makeup remover rounds in multiples.
Scraps leftover? Don't toss them! Here are some resources for ways to use (or donate) them.
Fabrics shown (all from Riley Blake Designs): South Hill by Fran Gulick of Cotton and Joy (available December 2022); Let's Play (available April 2022); Red White & Bang! by Sandy Gervais (available now); Christmas Joys by Lindsay Wilkes of the Cottage Mama (coming May 2022); Bee Plaids by Lori Holt of Bee in my Bonnet (available now); Spin & Twirl by the RBD Designers (available now); Mulberry Lane by Dodi Lee Poulsen of Two Sisters at Squirrel Hollow (available now); and Bee Cross Stitch by Lori Holt of Bee in my Bonnet, and Stripe flannel by Echo Park Paper Co.
Sewing on the Singer Heavy Duty 6800C. Check it out here!
Makeup rounds use an AccuQuilt GO! Me fabric die cutter and circle die to cut the circles. Find the machine here and the circle die here.
Cloth Napkins
Fabrics Used: Exquisite by Gerri Robinson of Planted Seed Designs for Riley Blake Designs
Did you know? On average, each person in America uses 2,200 two-ply napkins every year. We recommend making 10 cloth napkins per person in your family. Think of the impact you and your family can have by switching to cloth napkins!
Reusable Makeup Remover Rounds
Fabrics Used: Indigo Garden by Heather Peterson for Riley Blake Designs
Did you know? About 20 million makeup remover wipes are discarded every day. A single cloth makeup remover round can be washed and reused repeatedly and will last several years, replacing about 500 disposable wipes.
Upcoming Projects
May 27th: Reusable Grocery Bag
July 29th: Reusable Sandwich Bag and Sandwich Wraps
September 30th: Utensil Roll