Simple swaps can make a big difference in the impact we have on the planet. We encourage you to stitch up sustainable alternatives to disposable items and reduce waste around your home. Share your projects on Instagram with the hashtag #APQSewGreen.
March 25, 2022
The first two projects are cloth napkins and makeup remover rounds, two items that many people use every day and toss! They're both simple to sew and can be made pretty quickly. In the below video, Beth shares time-saving tips for making cloth napkins and reusable makeup remover rounds in multiples.

Download the cloth napkin pattern here. Download the makeup remover rounds pattern here.

Scraps leftover? Don't toss them! Here are some resources for ways to use (or donate) them.

Video: Repurpose fabric scraps as decor

Podcast: Where to donate fabric scraps

Article: Where to donate fabric

Fabrics shown (all from Riley Blake Designs): South Hill by Fran Gulick of Cotton and Joy (available December 2022); Let's Play (available April 2022); Red White & Bang! by Sandy Gervais (available now); Christmas Joys by Lindsay Wilkes of the Cottage Mama (coming May 2022); Bee Plaids by Lori Holt of Bee in my Bonnet (available now); Spin & Twirl by the RBD Designers (available now); Mulberry Lane by Dodi Lee Poulsen of Two Sisters at Squirrel Hollow (available now); and Bee Cross Stitch by Lori Holt of Bee in my Bonnet, and Stripe flannel by Echo Park Paper Co.

Sewing on the Singer Heavy Duty 6800C. Check it out here!

Makeup rounds use an AccuQuilt GO! Me fabric die cutter and circle die to cut the circles. Find the machine here and the circle die here.

Cloth Napkins

Fabrics Used: Exquisite by Gerri Robinson of Planted Seed Designs for Riley Blake Designs

Did you know? On average, each person in America uses 2,200 two-ply napkins every year. We recommend making 10 cloth napkins per person in your family. Think of the impact you and your family can have by switching to cloth napkins!

Download Free Pattern Here

Reusable Makeup Remover Rounds

Fabrics Used: Indigo Garden by Heather Peterson for Riley Blake Designs

Did you know? About 20 million makeup remover wipes are discarded every day. A single cloth makeup remover round can be washed and reused repeatedly and will last several years, replacing about 500 disposable wipes.

Download Free Pattern Here

Upcoming Projects

May 27th: Reusable Grocery Bag

July 29th: Reusable Sandwich Bag and Sandwich Wraps

September 30th: Utensil Roll

