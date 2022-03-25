Simple swaps can make a big difference in the impact we have on the planet. We encourage you to stitch up sustainable alternatives to disposable items and reduce waste around your home. Share your projects on Instagram with the hashtag #APQSewGreen.

The first two projects are cloth napkins and makeup remover rounds, two items that many people use every day and toss! They're both simple to sew and can be made pretty quickly. In the below video, Beth shares time-saving tips for making cloth napkins and reusable makeup remover rounds in multiples.

Download the cloth napkin pattern here. Download the makeup remover rounds pattern here.

Scraps leftover? Don't toss them! Here are some resources for ways to use (or donate) them.

Cloth Napkins

Gray, pink, and burgundy floral print cloth napkins

Fabrics Used: Exquisite by Gerri Robinson of Planted Seed Designs for Riley Blake Designs

Did you know? On average, each person in America uses 2,200 two-ply napkins every year. We recommend making 10 cloth napkins per person in your family. Think of the impact you and your family can have by switching to cloth napkins!

Reusable Makeup Remover Rounds

Teal reusable makeup rounds

Fabrics Used: Indigo Garden by Heather Peterson for Riley Blake Designs

Did you know? About 20 million makeup remover wipes are discarded every day. A single cloth makeup remover round can be washed and reused repeatedly and will last several years, replacing about 500 disposable wipes.

Upcoming Projects

May 27th: Reusable Grocery Bag

July 29th: Reusable Sandwich Bag and Sandwich Wraps

September 30th: Utensil Roll

