Seamstress' Quilt Helps Loved Ones Heal

Story originally published by Oanow.com.

Ethel Mae Webb was spunky. She was described as a well-liked, caring person who was never afraid to speak her mind. That's why her family and friends were not surprised when they came upon a hidden gem after the 75-year-old's recent passing: a quilt honoring all of her loved ones.

Ethel's sister, Georgia Grigsby, found the large quilt while sorting through Ethel's belongings. The colorful quilt contains more than 90 names of her friends and family members, including some nicknames, in green and framed with fabric. "It's amazing. It's exciting," Euclyde Chisholm told Oanow.com. "It's almost like it needs to go inside a museum or something."

A seamstress in her earlier days, Ethel was no amateur at the art and spent much of her time sewing throughout her lifetime. The discovery of this quilt has helped her loved ones heal by bringing a smile to their faces.