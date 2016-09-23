Scientists Discover a Fabric Fix that Could Change Sewing Forever!

Story originally published by India Live Today

Penn State University scientists discovered a way to for fabric to be "self-healing", according to a study published in the ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces journal.

The process starts by dipping ripped or torn fabric into a liquid combination of bacteria and yeast, which creates material layers that are self-repairing. "We currently dip the whole garment to create the advanced material, but we could do the threads first before manufacturing if we wanted to," said Melik Demirel, an engineering science and mechanics professor, to Penn State News.

Closely resembling a protein found in squid tentacles, the self-healing fabric only requires warm water before you are able to press the torn pieces back together. And if this isn't amazing enough, the fibers are durable through machine washes and safe for all fabrics, including delicate clothing materials.

