Retired Quilt Shop Owner Makes 60 Quilts A Week for an Amazing Cause!

Story originally published on Little Things.

A retired quilt shop owner turned charity prodigy, Trudie Hughes-Sontoski has proved that retirement doesn't necessarily mean life slows down. In fact, her life has sped up! The professional quilter spends a whopping 10 hours a day every day of the week making quilts for La Causa Inc., a Milwaukee-based organization that provides a stable environment for children during family disputes.

"I had it in mind that all the children that came through there should leave with a little bit of comfort, so I decided to make quilts for them to leave with," Hughes-Sontoski told The Journal Sentinel.

Hughes-Sontoski works out of a studio in the basement of her home and makes close to 60 quilts a week for donation, each quilt containing different fabric and a customized quilting design. Once the piecing is done, she will use her long-arm quilting machine to put the finishing touches on each quilt.

"She's made literally thousands of quilts," said La Causa Inc. Director Karl Schoendorf. "We get to use them here at the center and then we get to pass them out and every family that gets them just absolutely loves them."