Refugees Learn to Sew From Local Charity
Story originally published by NewsChannel 5
A Nashville-based charity is taking a group of refugees under their wing to teach them how to sew. Catholic Charities Sewing Academy host students from 10 different countries, including Syria, Iraq, and Somalia, to provide them the skills they need to find employment in Nashville's manufacturing industry.
With their focus on textiles, the men and women put their skills to the test by making canvas bags for the Turnip Truck in Nashville. Watch the video below to learn more about this awesome charity!