Random Acts of "Quiltiness" Day

As we approach the holiday season, we’re looking for ways to show love and kindness to others. Our staff came up with the idea of doing a Random Act of “Quiltiness” (like a Random Act of Kindness) as a way to use our sewing talents to show others we care! See below for more details.

October 14, 2021
What: An unofficial Random Acts of "Quiltiness" Day brought to you by Quilts & More magazine

When: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Where: On our Facebook and Instagram pages. Click the links to follow us!

Details: Commit to doing a random, nice act for someone using your sewing talents. All day on our social media pages, we'll be sharing ideas for showing your appreciation to family, friends, quilt shops, and charities. We'll even have some free patterns to share and stories from our staff.

Share pictures using the hashtag #RandomActsofQuiltiness to join the fun!

