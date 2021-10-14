Random Acts of "Quiltiness" Day
As we approach the holiday season, we’re looking for ways to show love and kindness to others. Our staff came up with the idea of doing a Random Act of “Quiltiness” (like a Random Act of Kindness) as a way to use our sewing talents to show others we care! See below for more details.
What: An unofficial Random Acts of "Quiltiness" Day brought to you by Quilts & More magazine
When: Saturday, November 6, 2021
Details: Commit to doing a random, nice act for someone using your sewing talents. All day on our social media pages, we'll be sharing ideas for showing your appreciation to family, friends, quilt shops, and charities. We'll even have some free patterns to share and stories from our staff.
Share pictures using the hashtag #RandomActsofQuiltiness to join the fun!