Quilts of Valor Honors 98-Year-Old Veteran

Story originally published by the Killeen Daily Herald.

A combat medic in both World War II and the Korean War, 98-year-old Master Sgt. William Wilson has seen it all. In honor of his 21 years of active service in the U.S. Army, Wilson was gifted a patriotic quilt from Quilts of Valor, an organization that quilts for veterans.

In addition to the many friends in attendance, five generations of Wilsons were present during the ceremony at Wilson's assisted living facility. Jean Wilson, retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and Wilson's daughter-in-law, presented the Quilts of Valor quilt to him.