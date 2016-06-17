Quilts for Kids Chapter Donates 1000th Quilt

Originally published by centraljersey.com.

Every month, 50 volunteers meet at Pennington Quilt Works to sew quilts for kids in need across the country. The quilters come from all over New Jersey to make and donate around 30 quilts a month. In May, they delivered their 1000th quilt.

The group designs quilts that meet specific guidelines for children's healthcare donations. The goal of the group is to provide comfort to children coping with medical or emotional situations. They also donate to disaster relief efforts – they sent quilts to Hurricane Sandy relief groups and those impacted by recent wildfires in Texas.

The group in Pennington is part of a larger organization called Quilts for Kids, which has 98 chapters across North America and has distributed over 200,000 quilts to children coping with illness, abuse, poverty, or those recovering from disaster. Pennington Quilt Works has donated its space as the meeting place for the local workshop of Quilts for Kids and have also been generous in donating supplies.

While fabric manufacturers like Andover, Northcott, Michael Miller, and Timeless Treasures partner with Quilts for Kids, donations are always needed to fund shipping the quilts to recipients. For information on how you can help, visit quiltsforkids.org.