Quilts & More Winter 2023

October 12, 2022

See the featured quilts and web-exclusive patterns from the Quilts & More Winter 2023 issue.

The issue is on sale October 21-January 20.

Skill Builder: Gift Bag

Designer: Andra Walker

Fabrics: Peppermint collection by Dana Willard for Figo Fabrics

Sew a reusable drawstring pouch that can be filled with so many possibilities.

Scrap Lab Design Challenge

Fabrics: assorted holiday prints from the Christmas Village collection by Katherine Lenius and the Shabby collection by Lori Holt, plus a 1/2-yard piece of white dot by designer Lori Holt, all from Riley Blake Designs 

Wall Quilt

Designer: Fran Gulick

Finish a wall quilt in time for the holidays! This quilt uses simple piecing to form a stunning design.

Stockings

Designer: Kristyne Czepuryk

Highlight novelty fabric in a pair of stockings you can fill with small goodies.

Pillow

Designer: Amanda Niederhauser

Add seasonal cheer to a chair or sofa with a simple throw pillow.

Shining Bright

Designer: Vicki Ruebel

Fabrics: Kona Solids collection from Robert Kaufman Fabric

Star blocks sparkle across this throw. Update a traditional holiday color palette by adding lime green and pinks.

Shining Bright Color Option

Easy-to-assemble units and careful color placement render a quilt that looks complicated. 

Make a Display: Winter

Designer: Allison Jensen of Woodberry Way

Frame a wintry pine tree in the last in a series of seasonal wall quilts.

Make a Display Color Option

Fabrics: Shabby collection by Lori Holt for Riley Blake Designs

Dress up a table using four 10" tree blocks to make a nature-inspired table topper finishing at 24" square. 

Scenic Overlook

Designer: Rachael Painter 

Give a nod to Glacier National Park with a foundation paper-pieced travel pillow.

Peppermint Party

Designer: Heather Briggs of My Sew Quilty Life

Fabrics: Bella Solids collection by Moda Fabric

Add a sweet design to your holiday decor with a quilt featuring two favorite Christmas treats.

Peppermint Party Project Option

Piece a sweet pillow to display during the holidays. 

Merry Meeting

Designer: Kate Colleran

Fabrics: A Cozy Winter collection by Cherry Guidry for
Benartex

Large and small prints in hot and cool colors find their home in a seasonal table runner.

A Stitch in Time

Designer: Cathy Habermann

Cross-stitch sewing-theme motifs to form a pincushion any quilter will love.

A Stitch in Time Project Option

Add a cheerful touch to your desk or work space with cross-stitch magnets.

Pining for Plaid

Designer: Charisma Horton

Fabrics: Lumber Checks collection by Michael Miller Fabrics

Bold plaid blocks frame a forest of bright pine trees to make a throw quilt for cozying up on winter nights.

Cheerful Blend

Designer: Rachelle Craig

Fabrics: Chalk Texture collection by Cherry Guidry for Benartex 

Basic blocks and bright colors combine in a standout quilt for a kid's room.

Cheerful Blend Color Option

Select fabrics that match your decor and assemble them into a seasonless table runner.

