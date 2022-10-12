Quilts & More Winter 2023
See the featured quilts and web-exclusive patterns from the Quilts & More Winter 2023 issue.
The issue is on sale October 21-January 20.
Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.
Skill Builder: Gift Bag
Designer: Andra Walker
Fabrics: Peppermint collection by Dana Willard for Figo Fabrics
Sew a reusable drawstring pouch that can be filled with so many possibilities.
Scrap Lab Design Challenge
Fabrics: assorted holiday prints from the Christmas Village collection by Katherine Lenius and the Shabby collection by Lori Holt, plus a 1/2-yard piece of white dot by designer Lori Holt, all from Riley Blake Designs
Wall Quilt
Designer: Fran Gulick
Finish a wall quilt in time for the holidays! This quilt uses simple piecing to form a stunning design.
Stockings
Designer: Kristyne Czepuryk
Highlight novelty fabric in a pair of stockings you can fill with small goodies.
Pillow
Designer: Amanda Niederhauser
Add seasonal cheer to a chair or sofa with a simple throw pillow.
Shining Bright
Designer: Vicki Ruebel
Fabrics: Kona Solids collection from Robert Kaufman Fabric
Star blocks sparkle across this throw. Update a traditional holiday color palette by adding lime green and pinks.
Shining Bright Color Option
Easy-to-assemble units and careful color placement render a quilt that looks complicated.
Make a Display: Winter
Designer: Allison Jensen of Woodberry Way
Frame a wintry pine tree in the last in a series of seasonal wall quilts.
Make a Display Color Option
Fabrics: Shabby collection by Lori Holt for Riley Blake Designs
Dress up a table using four 10" tree blocks to make a nature-inspired table topper finishing at 24" square.
Scenic Overlook
Designer: Rachael Painter
Give a nod to Glacier National Park with a foundation paper-pieced travel pillow.
Peppermint Party
Designer: Heather Briggs of My Sew Quilty Life
Fabrics: Bella Solids collection by Moda Fabric
Add a sweet design to your holiday decor with a quilt featuring two favorite Christmas treats.
Peppermint Party Project Option
Piece a sweet pillow to display during the holidays.
Merry Meeting
Designer: Kate Colleran
Fabrics: A Cozy Winter collection by Cherry Guidry for
Benartex
Large and small prints in hot and cool colors find their home in a seasonal table runner.
A Stitch in Time
Designer: Cathy Habermann
Cross-stitch sewing-theme motifs to form a pincushion any quilter will love.
A Stitch in Time Project Option
Add a cheerful touch to your desk or work space with cross-stitch magnets.
Pining for Plaid
Designer: Charisma Horton
Fabrics: Lumber Checks collection by Michael Miller Fabrics
Bold plaid blocks frame a forest of bright pine trees to make a throw quilt for cozying up on winter nights.
Cheerful Blend
Designer: Rachelle Craig
Fabrics: Chalk Texture collection by Cherry Guidry for Benartex
Basic blocks and bright colors combine in a standout quilt for a kid's room.
Cheerful Blend Color Option
Select fabrics that match your decor and assemble them into a seasonless table runner.