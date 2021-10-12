Quilts & More Winter 2022

October 12, 2021

See the featured projects and web-exclusive patterns from the Quilts & More Winter 2022 issue.

Get the digital issue or subscription here.

Winter 2022

The Winter 2022 issue of Quilts & More is on sale October 29-January 20.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

Scrap Lab Design Challenge

Fabrics: Primrose Hill collection by Melanie Collette of Hello Melly Designs from Riley Blake Designs

Wall Quilt:

Designer: Melanie Collette of Hello Melly Designs

Adorn your wall with a pretty quilt that is a play on a traditional star block.

Pillow Duo:

Designer: Kristyne Czepuryk

Celebrate the comforts of home with throw pillows featuring appliquéd accents.

Table Runner:

Designer: Amanda Niederhauser

Versatile triangle-square units come together in a cheerful table runner.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

Christmas Glow

Designer: Kelli Marshall of Simply Mackbeth Design Co.

Fabrics: Kona Cotton Solids collection by Robert Kaufman Fabrics

Strip-piecing makes it easy to whip up a merry holiday quilt. The additions of mint green and aqua liven up the traditional Christmas color palette.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

Christmas Glow Color Option

Adorn your Valentine's Day table with a topper in a seasonal color palette of red, pink, and white.

Get the free pattern here.

Cup of Cheer

Designer: Tonya Alexander of Stash Lab Quilts

Warm mugs of cocoa and holiday cookies fit just right on a pair of easy appliquéd mug rugs.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

Classic Comforts

Designer: Wendy Sheppard

Fabrics: Classic Plaids: Red and Green collection by Marcus Fabrics

Cozy up under an oversize classic plaid throw on a cold winter night.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

Classic Comforts Color Option

Pair cool and warm colors in a quilt composed of one simple block.

Get the free pattern here.

Zip & Go

Designer: Minki Kim

Fabrics: Serenity collection by CottonVill

Keep your sewing tools and other essentials handy on the go with a convenient zipper pouch.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

Front Runner: Winter

Designer: Allison Harris of Cluck Cluck Sew

Get your holiday decorating under wraps with a festive gifts table runner.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

Blue Streak

Designer: Kristina Brinkerhoff of Center Street Quilts

Fabrics: Sisters Bay collection by 3 Sisters for Moda Fabrics

Wintry hues combine in a throw quilt made of on-point stars that are intersected by sashing.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

Blue Streak Color Option

A ribbon and center bow seem to divide a pieced star shape in this festive pillow.

Get the free pattern here.

Santa Baby

Designer: Lori J. Miller

Welcome old St. Nick this holiday season with a whimsical wool felt appliquéd door hanger.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

Santa Baby Color Option

Craft a reusable treat bag with fusible appliqué and holiday fabrics.

Get the free pattern here.

Build Me Up

Designer: Joanie Holton of Tailormade by Design

Fabrics: Windy Days collection by Tilda Fabric

Careful arrangement of brick-style blocks gives a sense of complexity to a fast baby quilt.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

Stitched in Tradition

Designer: Janice Joyner of Lone Star Pattern Works

Stitch yourself a merry little Christmas with nine individual embroidery patterns in a redwork wall quilt.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

Gather Around

Designer: Sherri K. Falls

Fabrics: Christmas Morning collection by Lella Boutique for Moda Fabrics

The unique shape and easy piecing of this tree skirt is sure to make it a new favorite among your Christmas decor.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

