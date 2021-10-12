Quilts & More Winter 2022
See the featured projects and web-exclusive patterns from the Quilts & More Winter 2022 issue.
Winter 2022
The Winter 2022 issue of Quilts & More is on sale October 29-January 20.
Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.
Scrap Lab Design Challenge
Fabrics: Primrose Hill collection by Melanie Collette of Hello Melly Designs from Riley Blake Designs
Wall Quilt:
Designer: Melanie Collette of Hello Melly Designs
Adorn your wall with a pretty quilt that is a play on a traditional star block.
Pillow Duo:
Designer: Kristyne Czepuryk
Celebrate the comforts of home with throw pillows featuring appliquéd accents.
Table Runner:
Designer: Amanda Niederhauser
Versatile triangle-square units come together in a cheerful table runner.
Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.
Christmas Glow
Designer: Kelli Marshall of Simply Mackbeth Design Co.
Fabrics: Kona Cotton Solids collection by Robert Kaufman Fabrics
Strip-piecing makes it easy to whip up a merry holiday quilt. The additions of mint green and aqua liven up the traditional Christmas color palette.
Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.
Christmas Glow Color Option
Adorn your Valentine's Day table with a topper in a seasonal color palette of red, pink, and white.
Cup of Cheer
Designer: Tonya Alexander of Stash Lab Quilts
Warm mugs of cocoa and holiday cookies fit just right on a pair of easy appliquéd mug rugs.
Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.
Classic Comforts
Designer: Wendy Sheppard
Fabrics: Classic Plaids: Red and Green collection by Marcus Fabrics
Cozy up under an oversize classic plaid throw on a cold winter night.
Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.
Classic Comforts Color Option
Pair cool and warm colors in a quilt composed of one simple block.
Zip & Go
Designer: Minki Kim
Fabrics: Serenity collection by CottonVill
Keep your sewing tools and other essentials handy on the go with a convenient zipper pouch.
Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.
Front Runner: Winter
Designer: Allison Harris of Cluck Cluck Sew
Get your holiday decorating under wraps with a festive gifts table runner.
Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.
Blue Streak
Designer: Kristina Brinkerhoff of Center Street Quilts
Fabrics: Sisters Bay collection by 3 Sisters for Moda Fabrics
Wintry hues combine in a throw quilt made of on-point stars that are intersected by sashing.
Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.
Blue Streak Color Option
A ribbon and center bow seem to divide a pieced star shape in this festive pillow.
Santa Baby
Designer: Lori J. Miller
Welcome old St. Nick this holiday season with a whimsical wool felt appliquéd door hanger.
Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.
Santa Baby Color Option
Craft a reusable treat bag with fusible appliqué and holiday fabrics.
Build Me Up
Designer: Joanie Holton of Tailormade by Design
Fabrics: Windy Days collection by Tilda Fabric
Careful arrangement of brick-style blocks gives a sense of complexity to a fast baby quilt.
Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.
Stitched in Tradition
Designer: Janice Joyner of Lone Star Pattern Works
Stitch yourself a merry little Christmas with nine individual embroidery patterns in a redwork wall quilt.
Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.
Gather Around
Designer: Sherri K. Falls
Fabrics: Christmas Morning collection by Lella Boutique for Moda Fabrics
The unique shape and easy piecing of this tree skirt is sure to make it a new favorite among your Christmas decor.
Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.