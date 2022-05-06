Quilts & More Summer 2022

May 06, 2022

See the featured projects and web-exclusive patterns from the Quilts & More Spring 2022 issue.

Get a digital issue or subscription here.

Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Summer 2022

The Summer 2022 issue of Quilts & More is on sale May 13-August 5.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Skill Builder: Fabric Valance

Designer: Andra Walker

Fabric: Sew Wonderful collection by Paper and Cloth for Moda Fabrics

Liven up your view with a valance in your favorite print.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

3 of 12

Scrap Lab Design Challenge

Wall Quilt

Designer: Amanda Niederhauser

Sew star blocks with subtle fabric changes for a harmonious wall hanging.

Table Topper

Designer: Nancy Snyder

Go big with a Churn Dash border surrounding scrappy squares.

Tote

Designer: Kristyne Czepuryk

Create a stylish bag with stitch-and-flip piecing and Nine-Patch units.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

Advertisement

4 of 12

Mad About Plaid

Designer: Amanda Wilbert of Pieced Just Sew

Construct a large-scale plaid throw using strip sets and strategic color placement.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

5 of 12

Buzz Worthy

Designer: Charisma Horton

Friendly bumblebees fly to and from their hive in a whimsical throw.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

6 of 12

Make a Display: Summer

Designer: Allison Jensen of Woodberry Way

Fabrics: Bee Cross Stitch collection by Lori Holt, the Confetti Cotton Solids collection, and the Swiss Dot collection, all by Riley Blake Designs

Set sail on a summer's afternoon with the second in a series of seasonal wall quilts.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Make a Display: Summer Project Option

Project tester: Martha Gamm

Fabrics: Serenity collection by Jetty Home for P&B Textiles

The 12"-square sailboat block in the summer wall quilt of the Make a Display series can be easily adapted into a summer throw pillow. 

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

8 of 12

Coastal Summer

Designer: Andy Knowlton

Fabrics: Seashore Drive collection by Sherri & Chelsi for Moda Fabrics

Strip piecing and triangle-squares combine
in a quick throw quilt.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

9 of 12

American Pie

Designer: Leila Gardunia

Foundation-pieced slices of pie and scrappy star blocks combine for a twice-as-nice summer table runner.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Mixed Fruit

Designer: Kristina Brinkerhoff of Center Street Quilts

Fabrics: Under the Apple Tree collection by Loes van Oosten for Cotton + Steel

Colorful summer novelty prints shine in a throw of on-point star blocks.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

11 of 12

Broad Stripes & Bright Stars

Designer: Corey Yoder

Fabrics: French General Sashiko collection by French General for Moda Fabrics

Spruce up your summer decor with a simple pillow cover that celebrates the stars and stripes.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

12 of 12

Scrappy Delight

Designers: Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken of Jo's Country Junction

Large scrappy stars take center stage in a throw that plays with contrast among prints.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next