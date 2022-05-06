Quilts & More Summer 2022
See the featured projects and web-exclusive patterns from the Quilts & More Spring 2022 issue.
Summer 2022
The Summer 2022 issue of Quilts & More is on sale May 13-August 5.
Missed this issue? Get a digital version here
Skill Builder: Fabric Valance
Designer: Andra Walker
Fabric: Sew Wonderful collection by Paper and Cloth for Moda Fabrics
Liven up your view with a valance in your favorite print.
Scrap Lab Design Challenge
Wall Quilt
Designer: Amanda Niederhauser
Sew star blocks with subtle fabric changes for a harmonious wall hanging.
Table Topper
Designer: Nancy Snyder
Go big with a Churn Dash border surrounding scrappy squares.
Tote
Designer: Kristyne Czepuryk
Create a stylish bag with stitch-and-flip piecing and Nine-Patch units.
Mad About Plaid
Designer: Amanda Wilbert of Pieced Just Sew
Construct a large-scale plaid throw using strip sets and strategic color placement.
Buzz Worthy
Designer: Charisma Horton
Friendly bumblebees fly to and from their hive in a whimsical throw.
Make a Display: Summer
Designer: Allison Jensen of Woodberry Way
Fabrics: Bee Cross Stitch collection by Lori Holt, the Confetti Cotton Solids collection, and the Swiss Dot collection, all by Riley Blake Designs
Set sail on a summer's afternoon with the second in a series of seasonal wall quilts.
Make a Display: Summer Project Option
Project tester: Martha Gamm
Fabrics: Serenity collection by Jetty Home for P&B Textiles
The 12"-square sailboat block in the summer wall quilt of the Make a Display series can be easily adapted into a summer throw pillow.
Coastal Summer
Designer: Andy Knowlton
Fabrics: Seashore Drive collection by Sherri & Chelsi for Moda Fabrics
Strip piecing and triangle-squares combine
in a quick throw quilt.
American Pie
Designer: Leila Gardunia
Foundation-pieced slices of pie and scrappy star blocks combine for a twice-as-nice summer table runner.
Mixed Fruit
Designer: Kristina Brinkerhoff of Center Street Quilts
Fabrics: Under the Apple Tree collection by Loes van Oosten for Cotton + Steel
Colorful summer novelty prints shine in a throw of on-point star blocks.
Broad Stripes & Bright Stars
Designer: Corey Yoder
Fabrics: French General Sashiko collection by French General for Moda Fabrics
Spruce up your summer decor with a simple pillow cover that celebrates the stars and stripes.
Scrappy Delight
Designers: Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken of Jo's Country Junction
Large scrappy stars take center stage in a throw that plays with contrast among prints.
