Quilts & More Spring 2022

January 11, 2022

See the featured projects and web-exclusive patterns from the Quilts & More Spring 2022 issue.

Spring 2022

The Spring 2022 issue of Quilts & More is on sale January 21-May 12.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

2 of 19

Skill Builder: Headband

Designer: Andra Walker

Add a twist to a classic headband using your favorite fabrics.

3 of 19

Skill Builder: Scrunchie

Designer: Andra Walker

Stitch a fashionable hair accessory using your fabric fabric.

4 of 19

Scrap Lab Design Challenge

Wall Quilt

Designer: Jeni Baker

Go bold with a large-scale floral set in uneven Nine-Patch blocks.

Throw

Designer: Amanda Niederhauser

Experiment with color in a simple star throw made exclusively of triangle-squares.

Pillow

Designer: Kristyne Czepuryk

Try a new technique by making a herringbone, or French braid, pillow.

5 of 19

Morning Breeze

Designer: Kelli Marshall of Simply Mackbeth Design Co.

Fabrics: Love Note collection by Lella Boutique and Bella Solids collection for Moda Fabrics

Spinning stars surrounded by strip-pieced Irish Chain blocks create motion in a twin-size bed quilt.

6 of 19

Morning Breeze Project Option

Brighten up your decor with a pillow sewn using vibrant fabrics.

7 of 19

Choose to Reuse

Designer: Andra Walker

Fabrics: Tomato Tomahto collection by Kimberly Kight for Ruby Star Society

Support the environment with a reusable bag that folds up for easy storage. Make it in multiples for  more sustainable shopping.

8 of 19

Heart on a String

Designer: Heather Briggs of My Sew Quilty Life

Fabrics: Beneath the Western Sky collection by Gracey Larson for Riley Blake Designs

Sweet heart blocks in two sizes create a baby quilt that will shower your little one with love.

9 of 19

Heart on a String Project Option

Set hearts aflutter with a Valentine's Day banner.

10 of 19

Wildflower Patches

Designer: Katie Hennagir

Fabrics: Hello Sunshine collection by Katie Hennagir for Timeless Treasures Fabrics

Celebrate the bright blooms of spring with a table runner designed to showcase large-scale fabrics.

11 of 19

Front & Center

Designer: Judith Sandstrom

Create a striking pattern that radiates outward by rotating two simple blocks.

12 of 19

Cozy Up to the Table

Designer: Sherri McConnell

Fabrics: are from the Seashore Drive collection by Sherri & Chelsi for Moda Fabrics

Simple squares make whipping up a pair of star-block place mats a breeze. Try precuts to make them even faster.

13 of 19

You've Got Mail

Designer: Katie Rosa

Fabrics: Tea with Bea collection by Katherine Lenius for Riley Blake Designs and the metallic blue print is from the Purl collection by Sarah Watts for Ruby Star Society

Customizable envelope blocks come together in a noteworthy throw quilt.

14 of 19

You've Got Mail Project Option

Keep your desk clutter-free with a handy letter and stationery organizer.

15 of 19

Make a Display: Spring

Designer: Allison Jensen of Woodberry Way

Fabrics: Bee Cross Stitch collection by Lori Holt, the Confetti Cotton Solids collection, and the Swiss Dot collection, all by Riley Blake Designs

A bright springtime bloom takes center stage in the first of a series of seasonal wall quilts.

16 of 19

Make a Display: Spring Project Option

Project tester: Martha Gamm

Fabrics: Beautiful Day collection by Corey Yoder for Moda Fabrics

Project tester Martha Gamm stitched four flower blocks and made a pretty spring table topper. She also used a red print for the corner units to make the heart shape prominent. 

17 of 19

Follow the Thread

Designer: Wendy Sheppard

Fabrics: Make Time collection by Aneela Hoey for Moda Fabrics

Classic Shoo Fly units adorn the centers of spool blocks in a throw that honors the love of sewing.

18 of 19

Follow the Thread Project Option

Novelty fabric stands out on a scrumptious pot holder made from a simple block.

19 of 19

Floral Arrangement

Designer: Kristina Brinkerhoff of Center Street Quilts

Fabrics: Martha collection by Andrea Patton for Figo Fabrics

The unique flower blocks in this lumbar pillow look complex, but they are easy to achieve with stitch-and-flip piecing.

