Quilts & More Spring 2022
See the featured projects and web-exclusive patterns from the Quilts & More Spring 2022 issue.
Spring 2022
The Spring 2022 issue of Quilts & More is on sale January 21-May 12.
Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.
Skill Builder: Headband
Designer: Andra Walker
Add a twist to a classic headband using your favorite fabrics.
Skill Builder: Scrunchie
Designer: Andra Walker
Stitch a fashionable hair accessory using your fabric fabric.
Scrap Lab Design Challenge
Wall Quilt
Designer: Jeni Baker
Go bold with a large-scale floral set in uneven Nine-Patch blocks.
Throw
Designer: Amanda Niederhauser
Experiment with color in a simple star throw made exclusively of triangle-squares.
Pillow
Designer: Kristyne Czepuryk
Try a new technique by making a herringbone, or French braid, pillow.
Morning Breeze
Designer: Kelli Marshall of Simply Mackbeth Design Co.
Fabrics: Love Note collection by Lella Boutique and Bella Solids collection for Moda Fabrics
Spinning stars surrounded by strip-pieced Irish Chain blocks create motion in a twin-size bed quilt.
Morning Breeze Project Option
Brighten up your decor with a pillow sewn using vibrant fabrics.
Choose to Reuse
Designer: Andra Walker
Fabrics: Tomato Tomahto collection by Kimberly Kight for Ruby Star Society
Support the environment with a reusable bag that folds up for easy storage. Make it in multiples for more sustainable shopping.
Heart on a String
Designer: Heather Briggs of My Sew Quilty Life
Fabrics: Beneath the Western Sky collection by Gracey Larson for Riley Blake Designs
Sweet heart blocks in two sizes create a baby quilt that will shower your little one with love.
Heart on a String Project Option
Set hearts aflutter with a Valentine's Day banner.
Wildflower Patches
Designer: Katie Hennagir
Fabrics: Hello Sunshine collection by Katie Hennagir for Timeless Treasures Fabrics
Celebrate the bright blooms of spring with a table runner designed to showcase large-scale fabrics.
Front & Center
Designer: Judith Sandstrom
Create a striking pattern that radiates outward by rotating two simple blocks.
Cozy Up to the Table
Designer: Sherri McConnell
Fabrics: are from the Seashore Drive collection by Sherri & Chelsi for Moda Fabrics
Simple squares make whipping up a pair of star-block place mats a breeze. Try precuts to make them even faster.
You've Got Mail
Designer: Katie Rosa
Fabrics: Tea with Bea collection by Katherine Lenius for Riley Blake Designs and the metallic blue print is from the Purl collection by Sarah Watts for Ruby Star Society
Customizable envelope blocks come together in a noteworthy throw quilt.
You've Got Mail Project Option
Keep your desk clutter-free with a handy letter and stationery organizer.
Make a Display: Spring
Designer: Allison Jensen of Woodberry Way
Fabrics: Bee Cross Stitch collection by Lori Holt, the Confetti Cotton Solids collection, and the Swiss Dot collection, all by Riley Blake Designs
A bright springtime bloom takes center stage in the first of a series of seasonal wall quilts.
Make a Display: Spring Project Option
Project tester: Martha Gamm
Fabrics: Beautiful Day collection by Corey Yoder for Moda Fabrics
Project tester Martha Gamm stitched four flower blocks and made a pretty spring table topper. She also used a red print for the corner units to make the heart shape prominent.
Follow the Thread
Designer: Wendy Sheppard
Fabrics: Make Time collection by Aneela Hoey for Moda Fabrics
Classic Shoo Fly units adorn the centers of spool blocks in a throw that honors the love of sewing.
Follow the Thread Project Option
Novelty fabric stands out on a scrumptious pot holder made from a simple block.
Floral Arrangement
Designer: Kristina Brinkerhoff of Center Street Quilts
Fabrics: Martha collection by Andrea Patton for Figo Fabrics
The unique flower blocks in this lumbar pillow look complex, but they are easy to achieve with stitch-and-flip piecing.
