Quilts & More Fall 2022
See the featured projects and web-exclusive patterns from the Quilts & More Fall 2022 issue.
Fall 2022
The Fall 2022 issue of Quilts & More is on sale August 6-October 21.
Skill Builder: Laundry Bag
Designer: Andra Walker
Keep your worn clothing separate when traveling with a colorful drawstring bag.
Scrap Lab Design Challenge
Wall Quilt
Designer: Amanda Niederhauser
Two blocks arranged in diagonal rows by color form a rainbow-inspired throw.
Tote
Designer: Kristyne Czepuryk
Carry essentials in a bag that struts geometric style.
Pillow
Designer: Laura Stantz of Sis Quilt Co.
The pillow front diamond shapes only look complicated. Simple strip piecing and a template make them easy.
Dancing Leaves
Designer: Andy Knowlton
Leaves twist and turn as they fall down this quilt. A bright color palette updates traditional fall decor.
Dancing Leaves Color Option
Celebrate autumn with a nature-inspired kitchen accessory.
Dawn of Day
Designer: Sarah J. Maxwell
Fabrics: Fantasy and Tulip Time collections by Sarah J. Maxwell for
Marcus Fabrics
Brighten your home with a long runner made in a sunrise-inspired color palette.
Dawn of Day Color Option
To celebrate a new arrival, piece a sweet baby quilt using precuts.
Sign of the Season
Designer: Wendy Sheppard
Fabrics: Late October collection by Sweetwater for Moda Fabrics
Add a touch of fall to your room with a lumbar pillow that spells out the season.
Sign of the Season Color Option
Set your October table with a place mat sewn using novelty prints.
Perfect Match
Designers: Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken of Jo's Country Junction
Fabrics: The Sea and Me collection by Stacy Iest Hsu for Moda Fabrics
A child will feel special when their bed quilt matches a mini made for a doll.
Make a Display: Fall
Designer: Allison Jensen of Woodberry Way
Head to the pumpkin patch with the third in a series of seasonal wall quilts.
Periwinkle Patch
Designer: Vicki Ruebel
Fabrics: Kona Sheen collection from Robert Kaufman Fabrics and Cotton Couture collection for Michael Miller Fabrics
A bold purple background and metallic fabrics allow pieced flower blocks to shine in a nursery.
Periwinkle Patch Color Option
Add holiday cheer to your home this year with a wall hanging composed of wreath blocks.
Cat's Out of the Bag
Designer: Sherri K. Falls
Give a trick-or-treat tote an upgrade with graphic cat and pumpkin motifs and prairie point accents.
Autumn Elegance
Designer: Carole Carter of From My Carolina Home
Fabrics: Decostitch Elements collection for Art Gallery Fabrics
Two simple blocks made from muted fall colors combine to create a cozy throw.
Wrapped in Comfort
Designer: Leila Gardunia
Use the quilt-as-you-go method to piece a heating pad. Fill it with rice, then microwave it for extra warmth or relief when needed.
Nature Walk
Designer: Melissa Corry
Fabrics: Slow Stroll collection by Fancy That Design House for Moda Fabrics
Transition through seasons with a quilt that has blocks arranged from summery hues to cooler colors.
