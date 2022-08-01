Quilts & More Fall 2022

August 01, 2022

See the featured projects and web-exclusive patterns from the Quilts & More Fall 2022 issue.

Get a digital issue or subscription here.

Start Slideshow

1 of 17

Fall 2022

The Fall 2022 issue of Quilts & More is on sale August 6-October 21.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Skill Builder: Laundry Bag

Designer: Andra Walker

Keep your worn clothing separate when traveling with a colorful drawstring bag.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

3 of 17

Scrap Lab Design Challenge

Wall Quilt

Designer: Amanda Niederhauser

Two blocks arranged in diagonal rows by color form a rainbow-inspired throw.

Tote

Designer: Kristyne Czepuryk

Carry essentials in a bag that struts geometric style.

Pillow

Designer: Laura Stantz of Sis Quilt Co. 

The pillow front diamond shapes only look complicated. Simple strip piecing and a template make them easy.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

Advertisement

4 of 17

Dancing Leaves

Designer: Andy Knowlton

Leaves twist and turn as they fall down this quilt. A bright color palette updates traditional fall decor.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

5 of 17

Dancing Leaves Color Option

Celebrate autumn with a nature-inspired kitchen accessory.

Get the free pattern here.

6 of 17

Dawn of Day

Designer: Sarah J. Maxwell

Fabrics: Fantasy and Tulip Time collections by Sarah J. Maxwell for
Marcus Fabrics

Brighten your home with a long runner made in a sunrise-inspired color palette.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 17

Dawn of Day Color Option

To celebrate a new arrival, piece a sweet baby quilt using precuts.

Get the free pattern here.

8 of 17

Sign of the Season

Designer: Wendy Sheppard

Fabrics: Late October collection by Sweetwater for Moda Fabrics

Add a touch of fall to your room with a lumbar pillow that spells out the season.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

9 of 17

Sign of the Season Color Option

Set your October table with a place mat sewn using novelty prints. 

Get the free pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 17

Perfect Match

Designers: Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken of Jo's Country Junction

Fabrics: The Sea and Me collection by Stacy Iest Hsu for Moda Fabrics

A child will feel special when their bed quilt matches a mini made for a doll.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

11 of 17

Make a Display: Fall

Designer: Allison Jensen of Woodberry Way

Head to the pumpkin patch with the third in a series of seasonal wall quilts.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

12 of 17

Periwinkle Patch

Designer: Vicki Ruebel

Fabrics: Kona Sheen collection from Robert Kaufman Fabrics and Cotton Couture collection for Michael Miller Fabrics

A bold purple background and metallic fabrics allow pieced flower blocks to shine in a nursery.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 17

Periwinkle Patch Color Option

Add holiday cheer to your home this year with a wall hanging composed of wreath blocks. 

Get the free pattern here.

14 of 17

Cat's Out of the Bag

Designer: Sherri K. Falls

Give a trick-or-treat tote an upgrade with graphic cat and pumpkin motifs and prairie point accents.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

15 of 17

Autumn Elegance

Designer: Carole Carter of From My Carolina Home

Fabrics: Decostitch Elements collection for Art Gallery Fabrics

Two simple blocks made from muted fall colors combine to create a cozy throw.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 17

Wrapped in Comfort

Designer: Leila Gardunia

Use the quilt-as-you-go method to piece a heating pad. Fill it with rice, then microwave it for extra warmth or relief when needed.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

17 of 17

Nature Walk

Designer: Melissa Corry

Fabrics: Slow Stroll collection by Fancy That Design House for Moda Fabrics

Transition through seasons with a quilt that has blocks arranged from summery hues to cooler colors.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next