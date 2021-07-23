Quilts & More Fall 2021

July 23, 2021

See the featured projects and web-exclusive patterns from the Quilts & More Fall 2021 issue.

Get the digital issue or subscription here.

Start Slideshow

1 of 16

Fall 2021

 

The Fall 2021 issue of Quilts & More is on sale August 6-October 29.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Scrap Lab Design Challenge

Wall Quilt:

Designer: Katie Hennagir of Bay Window Quilt Shop

Churn Dash and star blocks come together in a clever layout.

Candy Bucket:

Designer: Kristyne Czepuryk

Enchant trick-or-treaters with a fabric candy bucket featuring witch shoes.

Banner:

Designer: Amanda Niederhauser

Whip up a festive display with a banner of flags in Halloween colors.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

3 of 16

Golden Bounty

Designer: Megan Jimenez of Quilt Story

Fabrics: various collections by Art Gallery Fabrics

A pop of cool teal among warm pinks and golds gives surprising depth to the blocks of a throw.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

Advertisement

4 of 16

Golden Bounty Color Option

For a quick holiday table topper, piece a simple block in a traditional seasonal color palette.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

5 of 16

Glowing Embers

Designer: Lindsay Conner 

Fabrics: Kona Cotton Solids collection by Robert Kaufman Fabrics

Stitch a star pillow cover that radiates with the vibrant colors of fall.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

6 of 16

Soft & Spooky

Designer: Jessica Dayon

Fabrics: Kitty Corn collection by Urban Chiks for Moda Fabrics

Showcase your favorite seasonal prints in an oversize throw composed of three simple blocks.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 16

Front Runner: Fall

Designer: Allison Harris of Cluck Cluck Sew

Set a spooky Halloween table with a runner of friendly ghost blocks.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

8 of 16

Flip the Script

Designer: Tonya Alexander of Stash Lab Quilts

Pump up low-volume fabrics by pairing them with bold solids in a Log-Cabin-block throw.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

9 of 16

Flip the Script Color Option

Piece a quick-to-sew baby quilt with Log Cabin blocks that have fussy-cut centers.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 16

Carried Away

Designer: Monique Jacobs

Fabrics: Flower & Vine collection by Monique Jacobs for Maywood Studio

Love the look of patchwork on bags but short on time? Mimic the style utilizing a border print.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

11 of 16

Warm Reception

Designer: Rebecca Lidstrom of Studio R Quilts

Fabrics: Tequila Sunrise collection by Cherrywood Fabrics

Welcome fall with a one-block throw that practically glows in the colors of the season.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

12 of 16

Warm Reception Project Option

Punchy teals, blues, and greens remind us of days at the beach.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 16

Playful Pastels

Designer: Deb Gehringer of Monday Morning Designs

Fabrics: Blossom collection by Christopher Thompson for Riley Blake Designs

Put a fresh spin on Pinwheel blocks by surrounding them with pieced sashing units in a cheerful baby quilt.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

14 of 16

Fluttering Leaves

Designer: Kathleen Berlew

Fabrics: WoolFelt collection by National Nonwovens

Stitch a whimsical wall hanging inspired by the natural beauty of leaves falling in a creek during autumn.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

15 of 16

Evening Harvest

Designer: Carole Carter of From My Carolina Home

Scrappy pumpkin blocks shine when set against a dark blue background.

Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 16

Evening Harvest Project Option

Place mats are a quick-to-make and easy-to-store choice for seasonal decor. 

Get the free pattern here.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next