Quilts & More Fall 2021
See the featured projects and web-exclusive patterns from the Quilts & More Fall 2021 issue.
Fall 2021
The Fall 2021 issue of Quilts & More is on sale August 6-October 29.
Missed this issue? Get a digital version here.
Scrap Lab Design Challenge
Wall Quilt:
Designer: Katie Hennagir of Bay Window Quilt Shop
Churn Dash and star blocks come together in a clever layout.
Candy Bucket:
Designer: Kristyne Czepuryk
Enchant trick-or-treaters with a fabric candy bucket featuring witch shoes.
Banner:
Designer: Amanda Niederhauser
Whip up a festive display with a banner of flags in Halloween colors.
Golden Bounty
Designer: Megan Jimenez of Quilt Story
Fabrics: various collections by Art Gallery Fabrics
A pop of cool teal among warm pinks and golds gives surprising depth to the blocks of a throw.
Golden Bounty Color Option
For a quick holiday table topper, piece a simple block in a traditional seasonal color palette.
Glowing Embers
Designer: Lindsay Conner
Fabrics: Kona Cotton Solids collection by Robert Kaufman Fabrics
Stitch a star pillow cover that radiates with the vibrant colors of fall.
Soft & Spooky
Designer: Jessica Dayon
Fabrics: Kitty Corn collection by Urban Chiks for Moda Fabrics
Showcase your favorite seasonal prints in an oversize throw composed of three simple blocks.
Front Runner: Fall
Designer: Allison Harris of Cluck Cluck Sew
Set a spooky Halloween table with a runner of friendly ghost blocks.
Flip the Script
Designer: Tonya Alexander of Stash Lab Quilts
Pump up low-volume fabrics by pairing them with bold solids in a Log-Cabin-block throw.
Flip the Script Color Option
Piece a quick-to-sew baby quilt with Log Cabin blocks that have fussy-cut centers.
Carried Away
Designer: Monique Jacobs
Fabrics: Flower & Vine collection by Monique Jacobs for Maywood Studio
Love the look of patchwork on bags but short on time? Mimic the style utilizing a border print.
Warm Reception
Designer: Rebecca Lidstrom of Studio R Quilts
Fabrics: Tequila Sunrise collection by Cherrywood Fabrics
Welcome fall with a one-block throw that practically glows in the colors of the season.
Warm Reception Project Option
Punchy teals, blues, and greens remind us of days at the beach.
Playful Pastels
Designer: Deb Gehringer of Monday Morning Designs
Fabrics: Blossom collection by Christopher Thompson for Riley Blake Designs
Put a fresh spin on Pinwheel blocks by surrounding them with pieced sashing units in a cheerful baby quilt.
Fluttering Leaves
Designer: Kathleen Berlew
Fabrics: WoolFelt collection by National Nonwovens
Stitch a whimsical wall hanging inspired by the natural beauty of leaves falling in a creek during autumn.
Evening Harvest
Designer: Carole Carter of From My Carolina Home
Scrappy pumpkin blocks shine when set against a dark blue background.
Evening Harvest Project Option
Place mats are a quick-to-make and easy-to-store choice for seasonal decor.