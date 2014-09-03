September 9, 2013 Podcast

Guest: Nora McMeeking

Topics: designing quilts, quilting books

She says: "My idea was to work with just the individual patterns and the overall floor designs as a sort of sampler where people could mix and match different blocks, because basically the blocks are traditional-style quilt blocks, but they're used in high numbers of quantities. So instead of a sampler with one 12-inch block, it's a sampler with a 12-inch square made up of three-inch blocks or four-inch blocks."

judy_sisneros.jpg

Guest: Judy Sisneros

Topics: fabric selection

She says: "I am a color girl. I really like color. My rule of fabric is If it doesn't add, it doesn't play. So I set out a whole group of fabrics and see how nicely they play with each other. If there's one that hogs all the attention, or one that muddies down the water, I don't use those because I want them all to work together to make the quilt more beautiful."

amy_b3.jpg

Guest: Amy Barickman of Indygo Junction

Topics: quilting trends

She says: "With the modern quilting movement, these fabrics are gorgeous and people want to showcase them. We're putting them in bags and purses, but what else can we do as far as garments? Where I'm seeing it happening is more accents on garments versus just a fully quilted jacket that we may have done 15 years ago."

jamie.jpg

Guest: Jamie Fingal

Topics: fabric selection, designing quilts