September 9, 2013 Podcast
Nora McMeeking, Judy Sisneros, Amy Barickman, and Jamie Fingal chat with host Pat Sloan on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Nora McMeeking
Topics: designing quilts, quilting books
She says: "My idea was to work with just the individual patterns and the overall floor designs as a sort of sampler where people could mix and match different blocks, because basically the blocks are traditional-style quilt blocks, but they're used in high numbers of quantities. So instead of a sampler with one 12-inch block, it's a sampler with a 12-inch square made up of three-inch blocks or four-inch blocks."
Guest: Judy Sisneros
Topics: fabric selection
She says: "I am a color girl. I really like color. My rule of fabric is If it doesn't add, it doesn't play. So I set out a whole group of fabrics and see how nicely they play with each other. If there's one that hogs all the attention, or one that muddies down the water, I don't use those because I want them all to work together to make the quilt more beautiful."
Guest: Amy Barickman of Indygo Junction
Topics: quilting trends
She says: "With the modern quilting movement, these fabrics are gorgeous and people want to showcase them. We're putting them in bags and purses, but what else can we do as far as garments? Where I'm seeing it happening is more accents on garments versus just a fully quilted jacket that we may have done 15 years ago."
Guest: Jamie Fingal
Topics: fabric selection, designing quilts
She says: "I'm always looking for just the right balance in my pieces, and the balance of color, and the balance of movement. That's the last thing I do before it goes to be quilted -- taking a picture of it is the greatest way to see. I like just looking at it on my camera."