September 8, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Deborah Busby of Wooden Spool Designs

Topics: applique tips

She says: "When I applique, I cut my pieces using freezer paper. I trace my design onto the freezer paper, and then I press that freezer paper down (the shiny side always goes down), and you place your freezer paper down on your wool and you press it. And then once it's pressed onto the wool, you cut on the line that you traced through the paper and the wool at the same time."

Guest: Amy L. Sinibaldi of Nana Company

Topics: quilting tools

She says: "There's nothing worse than cutting and having your ruler slip. And I hate to waste fabric. So I found with all of my rulers (even the ones that are already called 'non-slip'), if you just kind of spray them very, very lightly with some basting spray, and then rub the whole area with a piece of cotton batting, it makes them lightly fuzzy and it will never slip on your fabric."

Guest: Elaine Schmidt

Topics: pillow-making tips, precut fabrics

She says: "I tend to make my pillow covers a little smaller than my form, so when I stuff that form in there it pokes out all the way to the sides. And sometimes I will take that corner. I'll not make it a perfect 90-degree corner. I'll angle it in a little bit, because I find with the forms that are out there, they way they're stuffed, they don't always get into a perfectly square pillow cover."

Guest: Sarah Fielke

Topics: fabric selection