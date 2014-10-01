September 29, 2014 Podcast

Guest: Wendy Sheppard of Ivory Spring

Topics: quilting inspiration

She says: "I enjoy linear designs. I didn't think I would at first, but once I got into it, it's like the mind wouldn't shut off. And I really like trying to bring mathematics and geometry into my quilt designs, because I think it's really fun to see all the elements come together."

brucemagidson.jpeg

Guest: Bruce Magidson of Sew Batik

Topics: batiks

He says: "It really depends on the origin of the batik when you're prewashing fabric. But let's just assume it's an Indonesian batik, then we have to consider what colors we're talking about and whether there's a high contrast or not. My favorite methodology is to use a teaspoon of synthrapol that you put in your washing machine and if does a great job. It is a surfactant, which is a fancy name for a powerful soap. It releases the dyes that are not chemically bonded to your cotton."

5iyh1to9c59zytutijkh_400x400.jpeg

Guest: Jacquelynne Steves

Topics: memory quilts