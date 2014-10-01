September 29, 2014 Podcast
Listen to host Pat Sloan chat with guests Wendy Sheppard, Bruce Magidson, and Jacquelynne Steves on the American Patchwork & Quilting podcast.
Guest: Wendy Sheppard of Ivory Spring
Topics: quilting inspiration
She says: "I enjoy linear designs. I didn't think I would at first, but once I got into it, it's like the mind wouldn't shut off. And I really like trying to bring mathematics and geometry into my quilt designs, because I think it's really fun to see all the elements come together."
Guest: Bruce Magidson of Sew Batik
Topics: batiks
He says: "It really depends on the origin of the batik when you're prewashing fabric. But let's just assume it's an Indonesian batik, then we have to consider what colors we're talking about and whether there's a high contrast or not. My favorite methodology is to use a teaspoon of synthrapol that you put in your washing machine and if does a great job. It is a surfactant, which is a fancy name for a powerful soap. It releases the dyes that are not chemically bonded to your cotton."
Guest: Jacquelynne Steves
Topics: memory quilts
She says: "Years ago, when my grandmother got older and couldn't sew anymore, she gave me a big box of scraps. And at first, I was like 'What am I going to do with this big box of 40-year-old fabric scraps?' So I just ended up cutting them into 5" squares and I sewed them into rows, so it was really scrappy. And I did scrappy borders. It came out really cute. And I did big-stitch hand-quilting method with pearl cotton. They're not the most beautiful quilts in the world, but they're soft and snuggly and when I look at them, I always think of my grandmother."